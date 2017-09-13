News By Tag
Alzheimer's Association Walk To End Alzheimer's® In Boca Raton Has Been Rescheduled
Participants to Raise Critically Needed Funds for Alzheimer's Care, Support and Research
Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's participants will complete a 2 mile walk and will learn about Alzheimer's disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer's Association. Walk participants will also join in a meaningful tribute ceremony to honor those affected by Alzheimer's disease.
"The upcoming walk will assist the Alzheimer's Association with increasing concern and awareness as well as providing care and support for those who are affected by the disease," explained Program Coordinator, Jenifer Brito
In addition to the 2 mile walk, participants will enjoyan assortment of arts and craft activities available for kids, free refreshments and giveaways from various sponsors supporting the Walk to End Alzheimer's.
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S. and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. Additionally, more than 15 million family and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer's and wcj other dementias in the U.S. In Florida alone, there are more than 520,000 people living with the disease and 1.1 million caregivers.
Register today. Sign up as a Team Captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual at www.alz.org/
Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's®
The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer'sis the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer's Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer's Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer's Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer's. Together, we can end Alzheimer's – the nation's sixth-leading cause of death.
Alzheimer's Association®
The Alzheimer's Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.
