 
News By Tag
* EndALZ
* Walk2EndALZ
* AlzheimersAwareness
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Boca Raton
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
19181716151413


Alzheimer's Association Walk To End Alzheimer's® In Boca Raton Has Been Rescheduled

Participants to Raise Critically Needed Funds for Alzheimer's Care, Support and Research
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
EndALZ
Walk2EndALZ
AlzheimersAwareness

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Boca Raton - Florida - US

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Sept. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The Alzheimer's Association® is invitingBoca Raton residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer's by participating in the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's.The Walk originally planned for mid-September, has been rescheduled due to damages sustained after Hurricane Irma and will now take place on November 5, 2017, in Mizner Park in Boca Raton.

Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's participants will complete a 2 mile walk and will learn about Alzheimer's disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer's Association. Walk participants will also join in a meaningful tribute ceremony to honor those affected by Alzheimer's disease.

"The upcoming walk will assist the Alzheimer's Association with increasing concern and awareness as well as providing care and support for those who are affected by the disease," explained Program Coordinator, Jenifer Brito

In addition to the 2 mile walk, participants will enjoyan assortment of arts and craft activities available for kids, free refreshments and giveaways from various sponsors supporting the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S. and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. Additionally, more than 15 million family and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer's and wcj other dementias in the U.S. In Florida alone, there are more than 520,000 people living with the disease and 1.1 million caregivers.

Register today. Sign up as a Team Captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual at www.alz.org/walk.

Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's®

The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer'sis the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research.  Since 1989, the Alzheimer's Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer's Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer's Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer's. Together, we can end Alzheimer's – the nation's sixth-leading cause of death.

Alzheimer's Association®

The Alzheimer's Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.
End
Source:Alzheimer's Association, Southeast Florida Chapter
Email:***@alz.org Email Verified
Phone:9546958885
Tags:EndALZ, Walk2EndALZ, AlzheimersAwareness
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Boca Raton - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share