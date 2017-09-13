News By Tag
SMA Behavioral Healthcare Announces Ribbon Cutting for its Huger Adolescent Campus
The event is scheduled for Oct. 4 from 4-5 p.m. at 3875 Tiger Bay Rd. in Daytona Beach. Festivities will include the ribbon cutting ceremony performed by the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce as well as the presentation of the 'We Noticed Award' to SMA, brief tours of the newly renovated campus, and refreshments. It is open to the public and members of the media are also invited.
The campus is named after the late Dr. James "Jimmy" E. Huger, local legend, activist, and one of SMA's founding board members, and houses SMA's RAP (Residential Adolescent Program) and B.E.A.C.H House (Bringing Enrichment and Children Home) programs.
The Huger Adolescent Campus recently underwent major renovations over the past year as a result of fundraising efforts by the Stewart-Marchman-
Earlier this year, the SMA Foundation reached its $500,000 fundraising goal for the project and presented a check to the SMA Board of Directors. The campaign began in Summer 2015, and included events such as: the Stewart-Marchman-
SMA offers special thanks to local developer Hall Construction Co., Inc. for its hard work on the project, and credits the Daytona Beach Racing and Recreational Facilities District for funding the creation and enhancement of the campus' outdoor recreational elements.
"Additionally, we thank all our donors, community partners, and individuals who helped us create this state-of-the-
RAP is a substance abuse treatment program serving substance dependent youth ages 13-17, utilizing individual, group and family interventions. B.E.A.C.H. House is a shelter that provides short-term respite for youth ages 10-17 who are truant, ungovernable or runaway/ homeless. More information on these programs may be found here at http://www.smabehavioral.org/
About SMA Behavioral Health
SMA Behavioral Healthcare has been serving the northeast Florida community with mental health and drug treatment services for over 50 years. SMA provides more than 35 mental health and substance abuse programs, providing prevention, diversion, intervention, and treatment services, delivered to diverse client populations Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns, and Volusia counties.
SMA Behavioral Healthcare's mission is to deliver exceptional and comprehensive behavioral healthcare to individuals and families in our community. SMA's vision is of a community where addiction and mental illness are treated promptly, comprehensively and with respect for all. Contact SMA at 800-539-4228 or online at http://www.smabehavioral.org/
Claire Brubaker
***@smabehavioral.org
