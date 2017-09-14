 
Labs Of Learning Fills A Need For Educational Support Within Rochester's West Side

Labs of Learning, a learning center that offers tutoring and educational programs for children of all ages, celebrated its grand opening in Spencerport last week.
 
 
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Sept. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Labs of Learning, an innovative tutoring center in Spencerport, NY, celebrated its grand opening by opening its doors to the public last Thursday. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by representatives from the Spencerport Chamber of Commerce and the Spencerport School District, Spencerport Mayor Gary Penders, and members of the public, including Ms. Appavoo's current and former students. The open house took place between 3:00pm and 6:00pm.

Labs of Learning is a learning center that offers comprehensive tutoring services and educational programs to students of all ages. Located in the heart of the village of Spencerport, the center is bright and cheerful, its walls covered with inspirational posters and pieces of artwork created by students. The ambience perfectly represents Sangeetha Appoova, a Spencerport resident with a Master's in education and the dynamic presence behind Spencerport's newest business. Her mission is to empower students by helping them find joy in even the most daunting and tedious of tasks.

"I want to stop the blaming and shaming students inflict on themselves, and instead, empower them to become self-motivated learners by tapping into their interests and passions," said Sangeetha Appavoo.

Ms. Appavoo advocates a scientific approach to learning, and she works with parents and students to set customized goals to track successes, big and small. Unlike other tutoring centers, parents always have direct access to their child's tutor, and Ms. Appavoo likes to sit down with her students and their families so she can best understand the needs of wcj her young clients. "I have a proven track record," Appavoo asserts. "Parents should start seeing noticeable changes in their child within a couple of weeks."

Labs of Learning offers educational support previously lacking on the west side of Rochester, and is a much-needed resource for families in the towns of Spencerport, Hilton, Chili, Greece, Brockport, Gates, and beyond.

"Sangeetha helps students get a leg up on learning," said Jill Cordts, President of the Spencerport Chamber of Commerce, "which is something all parents want for their children. We are excited to have Labs of Learning in Spencerport!"

Labs of Learning offers both in-house and online tutoring services in all school subjects as well as reading programs, writing programs, homework support sessions, and study/organizational skills programs. The focus and tutoring style is customized to meet the needs of the individual student. Labs of Learning is currently taking new students, and is conveniently located at 86 South Union Street in Spencerport. More information can be found at the Labs of Learning website: www.labsoflearning.com, or by emailing Sangeetha Appavoo at lol@labsoflearning.com.

