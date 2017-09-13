News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Expanding Financial Literacy Education in Grand Junction
Alpine Bank brings back Young AmeriTowne On the Road for a third year
Young AmeriTowne, a hands-on lesson in free enterprise for 5th graders, has existed in Denver since 1990. During the program, students learn about free enterprise, civics, personal finance, and workforce readiness in a fun, hands-on way. The culminating experience is a day running AmeriTowne, a real town that includes a Towne Hall, Medical Center, Newspaper and Snack Shop.
The portable AmeriTowne On the Road mirrors the Denver-based program, but it caters to smaller classes and communities like those found in and near Grand Junction. More than 950 students are expected to participate from September 22 to October 27 this year, a 25% increase over last year's attendance numbers. AmeriTowne On the Road will be sharing space with Super Rad Art Jam, a nonprofit that provides art education, wcj supplies, classes, portfolio review, gallery exhibits, local art events and more.
Community partners have made this trip possible. Support from local presenting sponsor Alpine Bank helps keep program fees low for students and teachers, who receive a robust 6- to 8-week curriculum, training, a student workbook, a debit card, a check-book, and an interactive "day in Towne" experience. "The elementary aged children of Mesa County have been looking forward to this program for months," notes Tawni Kelley, Director of Community Outreach at Alpine Bank in Grand Junction. "We've had such great feedback from parents about how this is impacting their kids, and Alpine Bank is thrilled to be a part of it again this year."
About Young Americans Center
Young Americans Center for Financial Education is a nonprofit organization committed to developing the financial literacy of young people, up to age 22, through real life experiences and hands-on programs. The Center fulfills its mission by offering programs that complement and reinforce each other to build life skills, work skills and financial self-sufficiency. These include Young AmeriTowne, International Towne, YouthBiz, Money Matters classes, summer camps, and more. In addition, Young Americans Center houses the only real bank in the world for young people, Young Americans Bank, which shares the same educational mission of teaching children to be financially responsible. Since 1987, more than 700,000 youth have participated in the programs or bank. For more information on the Young Americans Center for Financial Education, visit https://yacenter.org.
Contact
Janet Redwine
Communication Director
***@yacenter.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse