 
News By Tag
* Education
* Youth
* Economics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Grand Junction
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
19181716151413

Expanding Financial Literacy Education in Grand Junction

Alpine Bank brings back Young AmeriTowne On the Road for a third year
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Education
* Youth
* Economics

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Grand Junction - Colorado - US

Subject:
* Projects

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. - Sept. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Back by popular demand, Young AmeriTowne On the Road returns to Grand Junction's former R-5 High School building this month.

Young AmeriTowne, a hands-on lesson in free enterprise for 5th graders, has existed in Denver since 1990.  During the program, students learn about free enterprise, civics, personal finance, and workforce readiness in a fun, hands-on way.  The culminating experience is a day running AmeriTowne, a real town that includes a Towne Hall, Medical Center, Newspaper and Snack Shop.

The portable AmeriTowne On the Road mirrors the Denver-based program, but it caters to smaller classes and communities like those found in and near Grand Junction.  More than 950 students are expected to participate from September 22 to October 27 this year, a 25% increase over last year's attendance numbers.  AmeriTowne On the Road will be sharing space with Super Rad Art Jam, a nonprofit that provides art education, wcj supplies, classes, portfolio review, gallery exhibits, local art events and more.

Community partners have made this trip possible.  Support from local presenting sponsor Alpine Bank helps keep program fees low for students and teachers, who receive a robust 6- to 8-week curriculum, training, a student workbook, a debit card, a check-book, and an interactive "day in Towne" experience.  "The elementary aged children of Mesa County have been looking forward to this program for months," notes Tawni Kelley, Director of Community Outreach at Alpine Bank in Grand Junction.  "We've had such great feedback from parents about how this is impacting their kids, and Alpine Bank is thrilled to be a part of it again this year."

About Young Americans Center

   Young Americans Center for Financial Education is a nonprofit organization committed to developing the financial literacy of young people, up to age 22, through real life experiences and hands-on programs. The Center fulfills its mission by offering programs that complement and reinforce each other to build life skills, work skills and financial self-sufficiency. These include Young AmeriTowne, International Towne, YouthBiz, Money Matters classes, summer camps, and more. In addition, Young Americans Center houses the only real bank in the world for young people, Young Americans Bank, which shares the same educational mission of teaching children to be financially responsible. Since 1987, more than 700,000 youth have participated in the programs or bank. For more information on the Young Americans Center for Financial Education, visit https://yacenter.org.

Contact
Janet Redwine
Communication Director
***@yacenter.org
End
Source:
Email:***@yacenter.org Email Verified
Tags:Education, Youth, Economics
Industry:Education
Location:Grand Junction - Colorado - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Young Americans Center for Financial Education News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share