CMR Mechanical Becomes the 5th Mitsubishi Elite Diamond Dealer in Michigan!
A heating and cooling company in the Ann Arbor area becomes only the fifth in the state of Michigan to earn Mitsubishi Elite Diamond Dealer status.
CMR Mechanical was honored to become only the 5th Mitsubishi Elite Diamond Contractor in Michigan. This was a team effort from Mitsubishi, Young Supply and the professionals at CMR Mechanical. "Our excellent service techs and installers made this happen," says Andy Bobo, co-owner of CMR Mechanical. "Mitsubishi makes an excellent product and we have learned to fit it into the right applications. Our customers are thrilled that they can heat and cool their homes without ductwork."
According to Energy Star, Mitsubishi Electric is America's No. 1 selling brand of ductless cooling and heating technology. They have nine systems that qualify for the Energy Star Most Efficient 2013 designation, making them the leader in Most Efficient ductless products. Call CMR Mechanical today to get your Mitsubishi ductless system installed!
About CMR Mechanical: Located in Dexter and Ann Arbor, Michigan, CMR Mechanical is a local family oriented business https://cmrmechanical.com/
Contact
Andy Bobo
***@cmrmechanical.com
