Voyager Maritime Alliance Group (VMAG) Increases Its OEM Packages Market Share
David Leone, President of VMAG commented, "Our customers who typically have their boats built overseas want to speed up the commissioning once it arrives in the US. We can help this process with turnkey OEM Navigation, Communication and Entertainment packages that incorporate all the necessary equipment to simplify the process. These packages typically include cables, connectors, hardware and engineering drawings to assist with the installation process".
One of the reasons VMAG's OEM Packages are growing in popularity is because the shipyards are looking for additional revenue and want to use their in-house labor force and save money not having the electronics company travel overseas to install the equipment. This could be a huge saving, with trips to China and Taiwan. Once the boat has arrived in the US, VMAG goes onboard to commission the systems and provides the training. VMAG also offers remote diagnostics should the shipyard encounter any technical issues.
VMAG recently provided an OEM package for a Kadey-Krogen 48ft. new build Trawler-Yacht that incorporated the full outfitting of navigation, communications and an entertainment equipment system. VMAG installed a full Furuno TZT2 Navigation Suite with multiple displays in the Pilothouse and on the flybridge; a 6kw Radar as well as an Autopilot, color-sounding, AIS, Satellite Weather and many other digital instruments were included. VHF radios and Cell Amplification was installed for communications, and Dockside Data was networked throughout the yacht via a private Wi-Fi network. For safety, security and Navigation, VMAG installed multiple CCTV cameras and satellite HD TV was distributed to all televisions through the installed entertainment system.
This is just one of the many examples of how VMAG can improve the bottom line for their partner shipyards overseas, and provide a reliable and convenient solution for their customers by reducing the time in commissioning, and any other wcj electronics activity, once the boat arrives in the US. The typical size boat VMAG works on varies between 45-80ft and each solution is totally customized. For more information on VMAG OEM packages, please email info@vmag.cc or call 954 463 5910.
For More Technical Information:
David Leone, President
Voyager Maritime Alliance Group
Tel: 954-463-5910
David@vmag.cc (mailto:sales@
http://www.voyagersystems.cc/
About Voyager Maritime Alliance Group (VMAG)
Voyager Maritime Alliance Group (VMAG) is a systems integrator providing a solution for all Maritime Navigation needs. We specialize in High Seas Navigation Systems, Communications Systems, Steering and Control systems along with Custom Pilot House Integrated Consoles.
We were founded over 28 years ago and has developed into one of the premier service providers specializing in the Commercial Shipping, Oil and Gas Industry, Military Vessels along with the Mega-Yacht market. Headquarters is located in Fort Lauderdale Florida with distributor service agreements with other Navigation Companies throughout the world. Within our technical team, we have NMEA trained and CMET certified technicians.
Our mission is to provide our clients with the highest level of service and support. We have a proud tradition and commitment to excellence, and strongly believe in doing a job right the first time. We work hard every day, in every way to earn the respect, trust and confidence of our clients.
We have a history of successful projects of new builds and refits throughout the world, in such regions as the Middle East, Northern Europe, Asia, South Pacific, South and North America and Caribbean.
As a North American representative, VMAG offers complete vessel monitoring, control systems, custom foil panels along with Integrated Glass Bridge. We have recently introduced an anti-piracy solutions for ships, oil rigs, pipe lines as well as ports and waterways.
Contact
954-463-5910
***@vmag.cc
