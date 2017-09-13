News By Tag
Ivy.ai Announces New Partner: TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Ivy.ai will create and implement an artificially intelligent chatbot for Temple University
"I'm really looking forward to strengthening the university's commitment to service excellence in our Bursar and HR offices. Ivy.ai's chatbot will provide another great tools for our online users including students, parents, employees and retirees to get personalized, timely and accurate responses to many of their most important questions."
Ivy.ai is excited to partner with Temple University to improve the student search experience. This chatbot will handle all online student interactions in a method they are familiar with - chat. Not only does it benefit students by giving immediate answers 24/7, but it becomes an extension of the university staff increasing their efficiency and eliminating busy work. CEO Mark McNasby shares his favorite aspects wcj of the bot:
"We are thrilled to be collaborating with Temple to streamline their customer service process. Temple's Bursar and HR Offices have tons of text-based content and the Ivy chatbot is a great solution for serving up that information."
About Ivy.ai: Ivy.ai is a machine learning company based in Durham, NC. Founded in 2015, Ivy focuses on developing high-performance chatbot solutions for the Higher Education space. Ivy.ai is transforming the offices of universities around the country. Schedule a free demo at http://www.ivy.ai/
Mark McNasby, CEO
***@ivy.ai
