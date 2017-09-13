 
Industry News





Ivy.ai Announces New Partner: TEMPLE UNIVERSITY

Ivy.ai will create and implement an artificially intelligent chatbot for Temple University
 
 
DURHAM, N.C. - Sept. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Ivy.ai today announced the signing of its newest client, Temple University. Temple University, which is a top-ranked research university, will use Ivy.ai to provide an interactive chatbot on their website. Ken Kaiser, Chief Financial Officer, is confident that this new partnership will set up his office and students up for success:

"I'm really looking forward to strengthening the university's commitment to service excellence in our Bursar and HR offices. Ivy.ai's chatbot will provide another great tools for our online users including students, parents, employees and retirees to get personalized, timely and accurate responses to many of their most important questions."

Ivy.ai is excited to partner with Temple University to improve the student search experience. This chatbot will handle all online student interactions in a method they are familiar with - chat. Not only does it benefit students by giving immediate answers 24/7, but it becomes an extension of the university staff increasing their efficiency and eliminating busy work. CEO Mark McNasby shares his favorite aspects wcj of the bot:

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with Temple to streamline their customer service process. Temple's Bursar and HR Offices have tons of text-based content and the Ivy chatbot is a great solution for serving up that information."

About Ivy.ai: Ivy.ai is a machine learning company based in Durham, NC. Founded in 2015, Ivy focuses on developing high-performance chatbot solutions for the Higher Education space. Ivy.ai is transforming the offices of universities around the country. Schedule a free demo at http://www.ivy.ai/ivy-solutions-series-customer-service.html to discuss how a chatbot would impact yours.

Source:Ivy.ai, Temple University
