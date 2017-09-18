 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
19181716151413

Pro Home Improvement Recognized as Top 5 Contractor by Qualified Remodeler

 
Pro Home Improvement Ranked #313 Home Contractor in the Nation
Pro Home Improvement Ranked #313 Home Contractor in the Nation
FERNDALE, Mich. - Sept. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- We at Pro Home Improvement are very proud to announce we have been awarded a placement on the Qualified Remodeler Magazine's Top 500 List of Remodeling Industry Businesses. We are happy to accept this award and grateful to be recognized.

Overall, Pro Home Improvement placed #313 in the entire United States, which is the top 0.01% of all remodeling businesses.

Within the state of Michigan, Pro Home Improvement placed #8 across all categories and #5 in the Home Improvement contractor category. See more detail at the Qualified Remodeler website.

We humbly and gratefully accept this recognition of our tireless efforts to provide excellent home improvement services to the southeastern Michigan area. Our team of salespeople, project managers, construction workers and administrative staff ALL play a role in creating one of the best home improvement companies in the country.

You can read more about why Pro was selected wcj to join such a prestigious list and the other companies that were selected by checking out Qualified Remodeler Magazine, a great place to find out the latest trends and news in the home improvement space.

Thank you for being a part of our success. No home improvement company can exist without happy, satisfied clients and we look forward to serving you.

End
Source:
Email:***@prohomemi.com Email Verified
Tags:Home Improvement, Roofing Contractor, Siding Contractor
Industry:Construction, Home
Location:Ferndale - Michigan - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 18, 2017
Pro Home Improvement PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share