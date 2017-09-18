 
News By Tag
* Mold
* Indoor Air Quality
* Hurricane Irma
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Environment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tampa
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
19181716151413

Is Your Home or Business Safe from Mold? NORMI is holding a FREE Mold Seminar "Protect Yourself"

Doug Hoffman, Executive Director of NORMI and nationally renowned mold expert, will hold a FREE seminar to help those affected by Hurricane Irma.
 
 
NORMI.org
NORMI.org
TAMPA, Fla. - Sept. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Doug Hoffman, Executive Director of NORMI ~ National Organization of Remediator & Mold Inspectors and mold expert will be in Tampa to hold a FREE seminar for homeowners, contractors, insurance adjusters, and anyone who wants to learn more about mold removal after your home has flooded. The seminar will take place September 20th, 7pm at the Belmar Beach Resort.

Homeowner - Is your home safe from mold? Learn how to avoid scams and protect your health!

Contractor/Professional - Are you a licensed mold remediator? Did you wcj know Florida has mold remediation laws? Learn Florida's mold remediation laws and how to obtain your licenses so you can better serve the Tampa Bay area during Hurricane Irma's cleanup and recovery.

Adjusters - Did you know Florida has mold remediation laws? Learn how Florida's mold remediation can help you better serve the Tampa Bay area during Hurricane Irma's cleanup and recovery.

To contact NORMI, please call (877) 251-2296.

Wednesday, September 20th, 7pm
Bilmar Beach Resort
10650 Gulf Blvd
Treasure Island, FL 33706

WDSU NBC News - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q77WX9RnOcg



Doug Hoffman speaking to the residents of Tampa, FL.

https://www.facebook.com/NORMIORG/videos/vb.207491012186/10154726928572187/?type=3&theater

Contact
Doug Hoffman
***@moxycompany.com
End
Source:NORMI
Email:***@moxycompany.com Email Verified
Tags:Mold, Indoor Air Quality, Hurricane Irma
Industry:Environment
Location:Tampa - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 18, 2017
MOXY Company PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share