Is Your Home or Business Safe from Mold? NORMI is holding a FREE Mold Seminar "Protect Yourself"

Doug Hoffman, Executive Director of NORMI and nationally renowned mold expert, will hold a FREE seminar to help those affected by Hurricane Irma.

Contact

Doug Hoffman

***@moxycompany.com Doug Hoffman

End

-- Doug Hoffman,~ National Organization of Remediator & Mold Inspectors and mold expert will be in Tampa to hold aseminar for homeowners, contractors, insurance adjusters, and anyone who wants to learn more about mold removal after your home has flooded. The seminar will take place September 20th, 7pm at the Belmar Beach Resort.- Is your home safe from mold? Learn how to avoid scams and protect your health!- Are you a licensed mold remediator? Did you wcj know Florida has mold remediation laws? Learn Florida's mold remediation laws and how to obtain your licenses so you can better serve the Tampa Bay area during Hurricane Irma's cleanup and recovery.- Did you know Florida has mold remediation laws? Learn how Florida's mold remediation can help you better serve the Tampa Bay area during Hurricane Irma's cleanup and recovery.To contact NORMI, please call (877) 251-2296.Bilmar Beach Resort10650 Gulf BlvdTreasure Island, FL 33706WDSU NBC News - https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=q77WX9RnOcg Doug Hoffman speaking to the residents of Tampa, FL.https://www.facebook.com/NORMIORG/videos/vb.207491012186/10154726928572187/?type=3&theater