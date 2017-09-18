News By Tag
Is Your Home or Business Safe from Mold? NORMI is holding a FREE Mold Seminar "Protect Yourself"
Doug Hoffman, Executive Director of NORMI and nationally renowned mold expert, will hold a FREE seminar to help those affected by Hurricane Irma.
Homeowner - Is your home safe from mold? Learn how to avoid scams and protect your health!
Contractor/Professional - Are you a licensed mold remediator? Did you wcj know Florida has mold remediation laws? Learn Florida's mold remediation laws and how to obtain your licenses so you can better serve the Tampa Bay area during Hurricane Irma's cleanup and recovery.
Adjusters - Did you know Florida has mold remediation laws? Learn how Florida's mold remediation can help you better serve the Tampa Bay area during Hurricane Irma's cleanup and recovery.
To contact NORMI, please call (877) 251-2296.
Wednesday, September 20th, 7pm
Bilmar Beach Resort
10650 Gulf Blvd
Treasure Island, FL 33706
WDSU NBC News - https://www.youtube.com/
Doug Hoffman speaking to the residents of Tampa, FL.
https://www.facebook.com/
Doug Hoffman
***@moxycompany.com
