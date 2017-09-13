News By Tag
IVY.AI ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNER: Northeastern State University
Ivy.ai will create and implement an artificially intelligent chatbot for NSUOK
"Northeastern State is excited for the launch of our extended learning program, and how the virtual campus will improve our online presence for all aspects of the university. Ivy.ai is implementing a chatbot for the online interactions of five of our departments, which lightens my team's workload significantly."
Ivy.ai is excited to partner with NSUOK to improve the student search experience. This chatbot will handle all online student interactions in a method they are familiar with - chat. Not only does it benefit students by giving immediate answers wcj 24/7, but it becomes an extension of the university staff increasing their efficiency and eliminating busy work. CEO Mark McNasby shares his favorite aspects of the bot:
"We are very pleased to be working with 5 departments at Northeastern State University! NSU has really embraced the ideas of using chatbots to better serve their students. We can't wait to get started!"
About Ivy.ai: Ivy.ai is a machine learning company based in Durham, NC. Founded in 2015, Ivy focuses ondeveloping high-performance chatbot solutions for the Higher Education space. Ivy.ai is transforming the offices of universities around the country. Schedule a free demo at http://www.ivy.ai/
