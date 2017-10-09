News By Tag
Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Natasha Hastings launches Tea Time with Tasha in NY Oct 28th 2017
The girls' empowerment event "Tea Time with Tasha," is based on the Track Star's successful YouTube channel where she gives insights into her workout and race routines, shares beauty hacks and discusses topics close to her heart.
The event will consist of two parts: First a FREE USA Track and Field "Run Jump Throw" Clinic where girls can learn how to further develop these foundational movements for any sport. The second segment features interactive workshops, including a Q&A with Panelists Mechelle Freeman, founder TrackGirlz, Alison Désir, founder of Harlem Run, Jaclyn Brennan VP of non-profit Unleased and Natasha Hastings.
Workshop participants will receive a goodie bag that includes a pair of Under Armour Shoes, Tea Time with Tasha Curriculum and additional sponsored goods.
A portion of proceeds will be donated to Unleashed which is a pending 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that focuses on job creation platforms for talented female craft artisans in marginalized areas around the world.
Participants have the option to either register for the USATF Run Jump Throw Clinic ONLY at no charge, or the USATF Run Jump Throw Clinic and Tea Time with Tasha Workshop as a combo for $100. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/
Tea Time with Tasha will roll out as a national tour serving New York, Texas, Florida, California, and Georgia.
About the Host and Panelists:
Natasha Hastings: Natasha Monique Hastings is a USA Track & Field Sprinter, wcj 2-time Olympic Gold Medalist and World Class Athlete from New York. At the age of 22, she made her first appearance with the USA Olympic Track and Field Team and in 2008 won an Olympic Gold Medal in the Women's 4×400M relay team. After having great success early on and winning Gold in Beijing, Natasha's dream of qualifying for the individual 400M became reality during the 2016 Rio Olympics. Even though she didn't place during the finals in the individual she won another gold medal in the 4x400M relay.
Mechelle Freeman: Mechelle Freeman is the founder of TrackGirlz, a social impact brand promoting confidence, community, and healthy lifestyles through the lens of track and field women and girls. They offer fitness events, leadership camps, and athletic leisure apparel to empower communities while helping to create and maintain exposure for track girls daily. She was a member of the 2002 Women's Outdoor Track & Field team who brought the first National Championship in any sport to the University of South Carolina. Mechelle is a track & field 2007 Pan American Double Silver Medalist, 2007 World Champion, and 2008 Olympian. Her events included the 100 meters and the 4×100-meter relay.
Alison Désir: Alison Mariella Désir named by Women's Running as one of twenty women who are changing the sport of running and the world, Alison is the founder of Harlem Run and Run 4 All Women, and just launched the podcast Finding Meaning (on the RUN), available on iTunes, Google Music, SoundCloud and Stitcher. Born in Harlem and raised in Northern New Jersey, Alison is a CPR/AED certified a USATF level 1 coach and holds her BA in History, MA in Latin American and Caribbean Regional Studies, and MA in Counseling Psychology, all from Columbia University.
