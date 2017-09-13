Country(s)
Shabbat San Diego Experience is Global Model for Open, Inclusive Jewish Celebrations Oct. 26-28
More than 20,000 will participate in San Diego joining two million people in 90 countries
Michelle Lyons, this year's co-chair of Shabbat San Diego said, "We anticipate 20 thousand members of the San Diego Jewish community uniting and engaging in this collectively meaningful religious and spiritual experience. Individuals, families, friendship groups and more from 130 organizations including synagogues, schools, community organizations and youth groups, will come together with one positive purpose – to celebrate a weekly tradition that has been observed by Jews for more than 3,500 years – the holy Shabbat."
The weekend spectacular begins on Thursday, October 26, when men, women and children from all walks of Jewish life are invited to join a Challah Bake of their choice scheduled throughout the county. Challah is the traditional braided bread with rich meaning that is a part of every meal on Shabbat and holidays. Participants will be provided with the necessary ingredients and personalized instruction on how to braid the dough to take it home to bake, serve and savor with family and friends.
"The heart of our momentous wcj program is Shabbat, which begins at sundown on Friday, October 27 and ends at sundown on Saturday, October 28," said this year's Co-Chair Tamara Klein. "Following prayer services at local synagogues throughout San Diego on Friday evening, Shabbat San Diego will match guests with many congregations and private host homes to enjoy a richly prepared Shabbat dinner."
A special highlight this year is a communal Shabbat dinner at the San Diego History Center that will include a tour of the exhibition "Celebrate San Diego! The History and Heritage of San Diego's Jewish Community."
To cap off the glorious array of heartwarming offerings, on Saturday evening, October 28, there will be a Havdalah concert, free of charge, featuring the internationally celebrated "Moshav Band," followed by an open dessert reception for all attendees. "Havdalah is a personally meaningful ceremony that marks the end of Shabbat and welcomes the coming of a new week," explained Lyons.
To participate fully in these activities, Shabbat San Diego requests everyone register by going to https://shabbatsandiego.org/
Shabbat San Diego is underwritten by the Mizel Family Foundation and includes additional major sponsors such as the Leichtag Foundation, San Diego Private Bank, Sunroad Automotive, Isakow Foundation, Westfield and the Jewish Federation of San Diego County.
About Shabbat San Diego
Shabbat San Diego is an independent grassroots, community-wide, inclusive and egalitarian organization of volunteers dedicated to encouraging the entire San Diego Jewish community to participate in an international Jewish identity event. Shabbat San Diego is part of International Unity Shabbat taking place in more than 1,200 cities and 90 countries around the globe. The goals are for each individual to have their most meaningful Shabbat yet, together build a unified community, and enjoy global identity, pride and solidarity. Follow Shabbat San Diego on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest.
