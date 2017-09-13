 
Industry News





MuShield Company Earns Coveted AS9100 Certification

 
 
LONDONDERRY, N.H. - Sept. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- MuShield Company is very pleased to announce that the magnetic shielding and high precision sheet metal fabrication company has achieved AS9100 Revision D certification.

The AS9100 standard expands the requirements of the ISO 9001 certification – meeting the rigorous demands of the aerospace and defense industries – further bolstering the company as an industry leader in the Northeast. The internationally recognized AS9100 certification ensures that awarded companies adhere to the strictest quality, reliability, and safety standards throughout the entire operative stream of their facilities. The "Version D" delineation is representative of the latest and most comprehensive form of the accreditation.

"This is a big deal in the forward progression of our company," said Luke Grilli – MuShield's Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "We've long prided ourselves on producing the highest quality parts for our customers specific demands and this certification is validation of the hard work and long hours we've logged to become one of the finest fabricators in our industry. There's only a handful of companies that can make claim of this certification in New Hampshire, so we consider ourselves fortunate to be one of the leaders in placing quality and exceeded customer expectations at the forefront of every job we take on."

AS9100 certification is required by most major aerospace manufacturers and is endorsed by all major aerospace regulators, wcj including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), US Department of Defense (DoD), International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). With this certification now in house, MuShield is looking to the future and positioning themselves as not only one of the most decorated magnetic shielding shops, but also a high-end precision sheet metal fabrication company as well.

The process to earn this sought-after accreditation took six months to bring to fruition after a short series of audits and welcomed finely tuned additions to the process of the organization.

Please visit www.mushield.com for further information.

Contact
Chris Hislop
***@boldwerks.com
Click to Share