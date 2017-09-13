Country(s)
New Book: The Practical Guide to Gun Holsters for Concealed Carry
New third edition offers readers valuable advice and perspective on a dozen methods of concealed carry and over 160 different products.
Now in its third edition, The Practical Guide to Gun Holsters for Concealed Carry provides an up-close look at over 160 different concealed carry solutions for men and women.
"Not many choices you make on a routine basis have life and death consequences,"
The Practical Guide to Gun Holsters for Concealed Carry leads readers through a dozen different major "styles" of concealed carry methods, going into the pros and cons of each in depth. Within each category, the book investigates specific holster and gear choices for each, providing readers with valuable review commentary.
Choosing the right concealed carry approach and holster can be a daunting task. There are hundreds of options on the market and due to the nature of the product, it's not only difficult to "try before buying, "but local retailers aren't able to stock many options for an up-close look. That's exactly why McHale chose to write this book.
The Practical Guide to Gun Holsters for Concealed Carry will help readers make the right choice, saving time and money while offering a dose of humor that makes learning just a bit more fun.
Readers will learn important concepts including:
· How to weigh concealment versus gun accessibility.
· What's better? Open or concealed carry?
· What options are available for ladies only?
· Is belt carry the best overall option? If so, how? Inside or outside?
· How to carry a gun using undershirts, belly bands, and harnesses.
· The pros and cons of using an ankle holster.
· Pocket holsters. Why some work and others don't.
· How folks can carry one or more guns in their underwear!
· Effective ways to stash guns in clothing: pants, shirts, and jackets.
· wcj Using off-premises parking — ways to carry a gun not attached to the body.
· Home, office and car holster options.
· How to easily carry extra ammunition with magazine and ammo holders.
The Practical Guide to Gun Holsters for Concealed Carry is now available in both eBook and print formats at major book retailers.
About
Author Tom McHale has published seven books and nearly 1,500 articles for various print and online publications. His books help to explain complicated topics in fun and easy to understand ways. He's a committed lifelong learner and believes that ongoing education doesn't have to be arcane or boring. There's no reason that people can't have a little fun while expanding their horizons.
