 
News By Tag
* Animal Shelters
* Animal Rescue
* Hurricane Harvey
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Newport
  Kentucky
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
19181716151413

National Band & Tag Donates 15,000 I.D. Tags to Animal Shelters Affected by Hurricane Harvey

 
 
Harvey I.D. Tags
Harvey I.D. Tags
NEWPORT, Ky. - Sept. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- National Band & Tag Company, a leading provider of identification bands and tags and advocate of accurately identifying animals, is giving back to the Texas community with a donation of 15,000 Texas shaped tags stamped with an I.D. number and "HEARTS BIGGER THAN HARVEY." Tags are being sent out to shelters and rescue centers who need more I.D. tags for the influx of strays and lost pets due to Hurricane Harvey.

Tags have already been sent out to over 90 shelters and humane societies in the Texas and Louisiana wcj area. If you are a shelter or rescue center anywhere in the United States taking in Harvey dogs and cats, please contact National Band & Tag. They will send you 100 Texas shaped tags and 100 S-Hook attachments for free.

National Band & Tag is a family owned business since 1902 and is reaching out from their family to yours. President Faye Wendel states, "We make millions of rabies tags and license tags for dogs and cats across the United States each year. It is our company's goal to encourage identification, so that if a pet is lost and wearing an I.D. tag, it can then hopefully be returned to the owner."

It is National Band & Tag's hope that this donation will assist in returning lost pets to their owners, and promote adoption of strays by showing that they are a Harvey survivor.

To get your free tags contact NB&T at:
www.nationalband.com/hurricane-harvey-id-tags
tags@nationalband.com
859-261-2035

Contact
National Band & Tag Co.
Alison Vogel
***@nationalband.com
End
Source:
Email:***@nationalband.com Email Verified
Tags:Animal Shelters, Animal Rescue, Hurricane Harvey
Industry:Pets
Location:Newport - Kentucky - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 18, 2017
National Band & Tag Company News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share