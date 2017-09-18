National Band & Tag Donates 15,000 I.D. Tags to Animal Shelters Affected by Hurricane Harvey

Harvey I.D. Tags

National Band & Tag Co.

Alison Vogel

***@nationalband.com

--, a leading provider of identification bands and tags and advocate of accurately identifying animals, is giving back to the Texas community with a donation of 15,000 Texas shaped tags stamped with an I.D. number andTags are being sent out to shelters and rescue centers who need more I.D. tags for the influx of strays and lost pets due to Hurricane Harvey.Tags have already been sent out to over 90 shelters and humane societies in the Texas and Louisiana wcj area. If you are a shelter or rescue center anywhere in the United States taking in Harvey dogs and cats, please contact National Band & Tag. They will send you 100 Texas shaped tags and 100 S-Hook attachments for free.National Band & Tag is a family owned business since 1902 and is reaching out from their family to yours. President Faye Wendel states, "We make millions of rabies tags and license tags for dogs and cats across the United States each year. It is our company's goal to encourage identification, so that if a pet is lost and wearing an I.D. tag, it can then hopefully be returned to the owner."It is National Band & Tag's hope that this donation will assist in returning lost pets to their owners, and promote adoption of strays by showing that they are a Harvey survivor.To get your free tags contact NB&T at:tags@nationalband.com859-261-2035