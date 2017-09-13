 
Design Concepts Hires New Director of Client Relations - West

Chet Douglas serves Bay Area and Silicon Valley clients from San Francisco office
 
 
Chet Douglas
Chet Douglas
SAN FRANCISCO - Sept. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Design Concepts, a full-service product design and strategic innovation consultancy with offices in Wisconsin and California, welcomes Chet Douglas as Director of Client Relations-West serving Bay Area and Silicon Valley clients along with San Francisco General Manager Eva Lutz.

A California native, Douglas has worked mostly around the Valley helping businesses develop new products. He previously worked as Director of Sales and Business Development for Speck Design, a product design firm based in Palo Alto.

"I like developing hardware because it's more tangible," Douglas says of his experience in product development. "What I especially like about business development is the ability to go in and solve core problems. It's about serving a need. Companies need the talent and can't find the right skill sets. When I can bring the companies and wcj talent together, it's exciting."

Douglas was attracted to Design Concepts because of its Midwestern values and service offerings. "One thing that really struck me (about Design Concepts) was the length of tenure of its people which averages about 12 years. So you have consistent people which is unusual in this business. You also have a strategic management team that has the client's best interest in mind and the ability to deliver on it."

About Design Concepts

Design Concepts (http://www.design-concepts.com) began as a small engineering design shop in the late 1960's. More than 400 clients and 2,500 projects later, it has evolved into a full-service product design and strategic innovation consultancy. Its employees design cool stuff that drives business success and makes life better.

Joan Neeno
Source:Design Concepts
Email:***@design-concepts.com Email Verified
Tags:Product Design
Industry:Human resources
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Subject:Executives
