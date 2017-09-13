News By Tag
Northwest Honda Dealers $11,000 School Giveaway
Throughout the 2017-2018 school year, the Northwest Honda Dealers Association (NWHDA) will be giving away $1,000 a month to an outstanding local school. This could not come at a better time when schools need supplies and equipment more than ever! Each month, a local NW Honda Dealer will be the proud presenter of a $1,000 check to give back to a great NW school.
Highland Park Middle School is the first of 11 schools to be recognized for its hard work and dedication. Richard Lennard, the general manager of Beaverton Honda, will be presenting the $1,000 check to Principal Curtis Semana in front of the school library on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 9:30 a.m.
Highland Park Middle School is a Future Ready School that prides itself on being a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Math)-focused school, providing educational opportunities for students that will broaden and enrich their experience, enabling them to meet future school and workforce needs.
"We have seen many families in our Honda dealerships every day, year after year," said Lennard. "We love supporting the families in any way possible and watching our community continue to grow."
The wcj NWHDA is committed to ensuring that local schools become stronger, as exhibited with their continued support of the "Rootopia: Farm to School Program," which serves local farm-fresh food on the school lunch lines.
About Northwest Honda Dealers: The Northwest Honda Dealers is an association made up of eleven Honda dealerships from Newport to Longview, Oregon that provide high-quality service and sales to current and prospective Honda customers. To learn more, visit www.NorthwestHondaDealers.com.
