Stan Lee, Sean Maher Q&A's Head Programming At Wizard World Comic Con Madison This Weekend
Juliet Landau, Emma Caulfield Q&A's, WWE Superstars Session, Creator Panels, Costume Contests All Weekend Long At Alliant Energy Center
Some highlights of the more than 50 hours of panels scheduled include:
• Interactive Q&As with Lee (Sunday, 11 a.m.), Landau (Saturday, 1 p.m.), Thomas Ian Nicholas (Rookie of the Year, American Pie, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.), Maher (Saturday, 4 p.m.), Monica Rial ("Dragon Ball Z," "Fullmetal Alchemist," Sunday, 12:30 p.m.) and Caulfield (Sunday, 1:30 p.m.)
• Dual sessions with Skarsten and Palmer (Saturday, 2:30 p.m.)
• Wrestling talk with Lynch (Saturday, noon)
• Creator-themed hours featuring industry superstars Steve Geiger, Mostafa Moussa, Tom Cook, Mark Kistler, Dirk Vanover, James Munch, Joanne Estep and more
• The story of Wisconsin and comics with locals George Hagenauer, Milton Griepp and Maggie Thompson, moderated by Danny Fingeroth (Friday, 5:30 p.m.)
• Anime-themed sessions with Wizard World's own SuperKayce as well as fan-based panels
• Kids programming all four days, including story time, face painting, puppet shows, dance parties, magic, learn to draw, (and Kids 10 and under are free every day with paid adult)
• World-famous Wizard World Comic Con Adult Costume Contest, Saturday at 7 p.m. and Kids Costume Contests on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
• Cosplay with special guests Mogchelle, SuperKayce and more, throughout the weekend
• Cosplay Workshops (Working with Worbla, Mold Making and Resin Casting) with Mogchelle, require additional ticket
Unless noted, programming events take place in the designated General Programming Rooms or show floor stages at the convention center. VIP tickets or additional costs may apply to ensure access to select activities, as noted.
A full list of Wizard World Comic Con Madison programming is available at http://wizardworld.com/
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The 12th event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Madison show hours are Friday, September 22, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, September 23, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, September 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con Madison is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more wcj on the 2017 Wizard World Madison, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched the digital Wizard magazine and introduced WizPop, a daily news service reporting on the biggest pop culture stories of the day, and featuring a weekly recap covering the news of the week. Fans can interact with Wizard World at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally.
The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/
