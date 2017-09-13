News By Tag
Fairhaven Memorial Honors Corona del Mar Businesswoman for Dedication to Home Care Industry
Gina Kay is September/October Recipient of Fairhaven Memorial Park's Oliver Halsell Care Award
Fairhaven Memorial, with locations in Santa Ana and Mission Viejo, created the recognition program in 2012 to pay tribute to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional care in their profession and community, improving the lives and spirits of those they help.
"We are happy to honor Gina Kay for the impact she is making in home care – an area of health care that grows more important every year," said Rod Gomez, general manager of Fairhaven Memorial Park. "Gina has a well-rounded background, and we are impressed that she created not only a company to provide home care services, but also a school that ensures that home care workers are properly prepared for their important and very demanding roles in the home."
Born in Brazil, Kay has always known she wanted to be in a career where she helped others. In 2003, she founded In Home Care Solutions, a premier home care company serving all of Orange County, and Health Care Academy, a school that provides education for nurses, medical assistants, certified nurse assistants and home health care aids.
"I've done many things through my life but I have to say that when I see our elderly clients enjoying life because of the work our home care employees have lovingly provided, I'm very proud and happy," says Kay. She cited a recent example of her client, a 104-year-old woman who lives in Laguna Woods, who is still enjoying ballroom dancing with her 87-year-old boyfriend.
Kay, who speaks seven languages, practiced medicine in both Brazil and various parts of the U.S. and served as an advisor on medically oriented television shows before finally settling in Orange County and embarking on her career in home healthcare.
Kay is also involved in many health-related nonprofits, providing generous support through donations and volunteer time. She also is passionate about rescuing all kinds of animals but admits to a special love for rescued dogs. Kay was named the 2008 Business Woman of the year by the National Association of Women Business Owners and serves on the Board of Directors for the Laguna Woods Business Club — a group of professionals that assists older adults.
Kay will be honored at Fairhaven's Oliver Halsell Care Awards banquet in November at its Fairhaven's Mission Viejo location. The banquet honors a year's worth of achievements
within the local community. Additionally, Fairhaven will make a donation on his behalf to her selected charity, the American Cancer Society
Fairhaven is currently accepting nominations for the 2018 Oliver Halsell Care Awards. For more information and to nominate an outstanding citizen, call 714-633-1442 or email Suzy.Moriarty@
About Fairhaven's Oliver Halsell Care Award
Fairhaven's Oliver wcj Halsell Care Award pays tribute to Orange County individuals whose kindness and dedication to serving others is inspirational. These courageous individuals go above and beyond their job descriptions to serve with the utmost care and compassion. Fairhaven's Oliver Halsell Care Award winners come from many fields including private care, hospice, social work, counseling, assisted living, medical providers, nursing, therapy, volunteer work and more.
About Fairhaven
Founded in 1911 by Oliver Halsell to provide a peaceful and comforting place for families to honor their loved ones, Fairhaven Memorial Park & Mortuary is Orange County's most beautiful full-service mortuary, crematory and cemetery. With the memorial park and mortuary in Central Orange County and an elegantly appointed mortuary in South Orange County, Fairhaven provides funeral, cremation and burial services both at the time of need and through advanced planning, maintaining its steadfast commitment to care and compassion. Fairhaven is dedicated to celebrating the individual, providing services that are as unique and wide-ranging as the people they celebrate. Additional information is available at http://www.dignitymemorial.com/
Media Contact
Annie Rivera
7144260444
***@hkamarcom.com
