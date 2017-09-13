 
Industry News





VPI Now Offering Waterproof Power over Ethernet Extender

Extend a POE signal up to 328 feet with VPI's Waterproof Gigabit Power over Ethernet (POE) Extender.
 
 
ST-POE-WTP
AURORA, Ohio - Sept. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Video Products Inc (VPI) today announced the addition of the Waterproof Gigabit Power over Ethernet (POE) Extender to its popular line of waterproof and weatherproof products. The waterproof POE extender increases a POE signal up to 328 feet (100m) in harsh environments.

VPI's IP66-rated weatherproof power over Ethernet extender requires a POE input power source, either a switch or an injector. The output endpoint can be a POE or non-POE device. Cascade a maximum of four ST-POE-WTP units to extend a POE signal up to 1640ft (500m) over a CATx cable. The POE extender is 10/100/1000Mb Half and Full Duplex compatible, IEEE802.3af and IEEE802.3at compliant, and fully compatible with Gigabit Ethernet.

The wcj Waterproof Gigabit POE Extender is designed for harsh industrial environments, such as factory automation, or outdoor installations where a POE signal needs to be run from a dry location to a wet one. It is ideal for extending POE connections to Wi-Fi access points, IP phones, surveillance cameras, and kiosks where a power connection is not available.

Available for immediate sale, the Waterproof Gigabit POE Extender, ST-POE-WTP, costs $140.00.

For more information, visit:
https://www.vpi.us/waterproof-network-devices/waterproof-...

