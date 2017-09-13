Country(s)
Industry News
High Performance Carpet And Rug Protection – Karpetcryl® – Now Available From Fiber-shield Industries Inc
In a global rug and carpet market expected to reach $40 billion annually by 2020, this super-hydrophobic technology protects fibers, repels wine, coffee, pet accidents and more…
This powerful new protection comes at an opportune time for the carpet and rug industry, given 4.5 percent annual growth, and global sales expected to reach $40 billion by 2020, according to recent reports by Global Industry Analysts and The Freedonia Group. KARPETCRYL® offers long-lasting protection from damaging household stains such as wine, coffee, pet accidents and more, according to Manny Vickers, President and Co-Founder of Fiber-Shield Industries Inc. As a result, KARPETCRYL® holds tremendous appeal for contractors, carpet and rug retail stores, installers and interior designers.
Further, KARPETCRYL® is effective and safe on all leading materials used today, including wool, nylon and modern polymers. Customizable and safe, there is even an aerosol-grade KARPETCRYL®. All super hydrophobic products made by Fiber-Shield Industries, Inc. contain no PFOs, PFOAs, or PBDEs.
"KARPETCRYL®
Super-Hydrophobics:
According to Vickers, super-hydrophobic coatings cause an almost imperceptibly thin layer of air to form on top of a surface. "Super-hydrophobic effects are also found in nature," Vickers said. "They appear on plant leaves, butterfly wings, and duck feathers, for example. This is what we study in biometrics, where scientists solve problems by observing and recreating solutions found in nature."
Such wcj super-hydrophobic surfaces, Vickers explained, are extremely difficult to wet since they cause liquids to aggregate and form beads that sit on the surface. These surfaces efficiently repel liquids, causing molecules to clump together and form little beads that are not absorbed by the rug fibers and, thus, easily wiped away.
"And, as we've found at our company, such technology holds tremendous value in other applications,"
Available Now
Fiber-Shield Industries, Inc. formulates KARPETCRYL® in two broad categories and both are produced in the U.S. and available now. Class A products are ready to use, right off the shelf. Class B products include ingredients sold to bulk makers and are secret weapons that greatly enhance efficacy and end-user performance.
Available in 15, 30, 55 and 275 gallon containers, KARPETCRYL® has a shelf-life of up to 36 months.
"At Fiber-Shield Industries, our mission is to create solutions that solve the toughest material protection challenges,"
About Fiber-Shield Industries Inc.
Founded in 1979 by Manny and Connie Vickers, the Long Island, NY-based company's proprietary formulations demonstrate its mastery of Polymer Science and allied technologies.
The Fiber-Shield Industries, Inc.'s mission is to deliver proven, breakthrough protection products that outperform others in terms of durability, ease of application, formula consistency, safety and quality-- and yet are competitively priced.Industries served include Fabric & Carpet; Leather; Glass; Fire Retardants; Metal & Fiberglass; Vinyl & Rubber; Masonry; and Concrete and other materials.
Of particular note is the company's rigorous attention to quality control, which ensures virtually no batch-to-batch product variation and, therefore, consistent performance. As a result of this customer-first approach, and driven by management's desire to create formulas that solve customers' toughest protection challenges, positive word-of-mouth for this industry pioneer continues to grow.
The company's proven, high-performance products have earned more than an estimated $3 billion in product sales, at-retail, since 1979. For further information, visit http://www.Fiber-
Contact
Fiber-Shield Industries Inc.
***@commstratpr.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse