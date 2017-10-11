 

Swedish Armed Forces Confirmed for Military Flight Training 2017

SMi Reports: Captain Peter Hedberg, Flying Instructor for the Swedish Armed Forces will be joining the Military Flight Training conference this October to discuss current and future trends for Swedish Jet Pilot Training.
 
WATERLOO, England - Sept. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Captain Peter Hedberg of the Swedish Armed Forces will be presenting an exclusive session at SMi Group's Military Flight Training conference in London, on 12th October 2017.

Speaking on Day 2 of the conference, Captain Hedberg's presentation will cover an overview of SK60 Flight Training, Competence Based Training and Future Trainer Aircrafts.

Captain Hedberg joins a speaker line-up of highly acclaimed international speakers from a wide range of nations including France, Argentina, Italy, Czech Republic, and more. Returning to chair the conference is Air Commodore Terry Jones, Former Director Flying Training of the Royal Air Force.

The event has attracted an elite group of attendees shaping the future of defence flight training including Airbus Helicopters, British Army, European Defence Agency and more.

Military Flight Training, 2017, will bring together leading suppliers, companies and decision makers responsible for developing the next generation of training systems and platforms. The event agenda has been curated to provide a discussion on the latest pilot wcj strategies and developments, with a dedicated focus on Synthetic and Live Pilot Training for both Fast Jet and Rotary Platforms.

Alongside the two-day conference, SMi Group will be hosting a pre-conference workshop entitled Military Helicopter Training – a UK perspective. The workshop will aim to explore the challenges facing military flight training organisations as they align more closely with Civil Aviation regulations, and look to the future of training in an era of dwindling budgets and increased deployments. Major (Retd.) Peter Dean, who retired from the British Army in 2014, will be leading the workshop.

The full agenda can be viewed on www.militaryflight-training.com/prlog

6th Annual Military Flight Training

October 11th & 12th, 2017

Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, United Kingdom

https://www.smi-online.co.uk/defence/uk/military-flight-t...

---ENDS---

Source: https://www.flightglobal.com/news/articles/sweden-extends...

Contact Information:

For queries contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0) 20 7827 6156 or e-mail agibbons@smi-online.co.uk

For details on tailored sponsorship and branding packages, please contact Sadia Malick, Director on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

