Donna Krauser Is Named Chief of Out of Home Care at the Children's Home Network
The former Director of Fostering Families at the Children's Home Network, Donna Krauser, has been promoted to Chief of Out of Home Care within the organization.
Donna Krauser, CWCM-Sup and CWLC-Sup brings over 28 years of prior experience in child welfare to Children's Home Network, including leadership positions as a Foster Parent Program Director, a Licensing and Placement Director, and Foster Home and Adoption Network Coordinator in both state agencies and community-based care. Ms. Krauser holds a Bachelor's degree from Washington College as well as child Welfare Licensing Supervisor and Case Manager Supervisor Certification via Florida Certification Board.
In the newly created role of Chief of Out of Home Care, Mrs. Krauser leads the Kids Village, Adolescents in Motherhood (AIM), and Fostering Families trauma healing programs, specializing in children ages 6-17 who are victims of abuse, neglect and abandonment. Mrs. Krauser's strong wcj leadership and expertise in child and family welfare are huge assets to the Children's Home Network, and their mission of improving lives and changing life stories.
About Children's Home Network
The Children's Home Network is a 501 (C)(3) not-for-profit organization that unlocks the potential of nearly 25,000 at-risk children and families by providing compassionate and effective services that create opportunities for success in the Central Florida region. For more information about the Children's Home Network, visit www.childrenshomenetwork.org
