News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Hebrew Free Loan Society Elects Ian Shrank as President
"I am excited and humbled to serve as President of the Hebrew Free Loan Society, an organization that has helped hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers over 125 years through its unique philanthropic model. I look forward to working with the HFLS Board and staff, to increase and expand our lending to reach more people and communities in New York City, form new partnerships with other community organizations, and continue to build and strengthen HFLS for generations to come," Mr. Shrank said.
Most recently, Mr. Shrank was a Partner at Allen & Overy LLP. He began his career at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius following his graduation from Harvard Law School. Mr. Shrank also serves on the Board of Directors of Breaking Ground, Per Scholas, and the Pingry School.
Mr. Adelsberg is a Partner at Samuel S. Adelsberg and Co., Treasurer at DSJ Management, and Partner at Adelsberg Associates. He also sits on the Board of Directors of Yeshiva of Flatbush, Maimonides Medical Center, Yeshiva University Azrieli Graduate School, Just One wcj Life, Sackett Lake Welfare Fund, and Congregation Sharey Torah.
About the Hebrew Free Loan Society
The Hebrew Free Loan Society makes 0% interest loans that help low- and moderate income New Yorkers in need stabilize and strengthen their financial lives. HFLS loans are a lifeline to borrowers, who often lack safe and affordable ways to access the resources that enable them to invest in higher education, start a small business, or meet emergency expenses. HFLS has nearly 2,000 loans outstanding totaling more than $13.5 million. Learn more about HFLS by visiting hfls.org or calling 212-687-0188. Learn more about HFLS by visiting hfls.org or calling 212-687-0188. Visit our organization's pages on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Naomi Borrebach, Hebrew Free Loan Society
***@hfls.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse