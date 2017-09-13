 
News By Tag
* Microfinance
* Jewish nonprofit
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
19181716151413

Hebrew Free Loan Society Elects Ian Shrank as President

 
 
Ian Shrank
Ian Shrank
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Microfinance
Jewish nonprofit

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Executives

NEW YORK - Sept. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The Hebrew Free Loan Society (HFLS), New York City's only nonprofit interest-free lending organization, announced the election of Ian Shrank as President and Steven Adelsberg as a member of the Board of Directors today. Mr. Shrank succeeds Vivian Mamelak, who served as the President of the Board of Directors from 2014 to 2017. "Since joining the HFLS Board of Directors in 2011, Ian has shown extraordinary dedication and leadership. His extensive philanthropic work demonstrates his deep commitment to making a difference in the lives of those in need. We are excited to continue the momentum created during Vivian Mamelak's tenure as President and work together to ensure HFLS remains a trusted resource for New Yorkers in need," said Rabbi David Rosenn, HFLS Executive Director.

"I am excited and humbled to serve as President of the Hebrew Free Loan Society, an organization that has helped hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers over 125 years through its unique philanthropic model. I look forward to working with the HFLS Board and staff, to increase and expand our lending to reach more people and communities in New York City, form new partnerships with other community organizations, and continue to build and strengthen HFLS for generations to come," Mr. Shrank said.

Most recently, Mr. Shrank was a Partner at Allen & Overy LLP. He began his career at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius following his graduation from Harvard Law School. Mr. Shrank also serves on the Board of Directors of Breaking Ground, Per Scholas, and the Pingry School.

Mr. Adelsberg is a Partner at Samuel S. Adelsberg and Co., Treasurer at DSJ Management, and Partner at Adelsberg Associates. He also sits on the Board of Directors of Yeshiva of Flatbush, Maimonides Medical Center, Yeshiva University Azrieli Graduate School, Just One wcj Life, Sackett Lake Welfare Fund, and Congregation Sharey Torah.

About the Hebrew Free Loan Society

The Hebrew Free Loan Society makes 0% interest loans that help low- and moderate income New Yorkers in need stabilize and strengthen their financial lives. HFLS loans are a lifeline to borrowers, who often lack safe and affordable ways to access the resources that enable them to invest in higher education, start a small business, or meet emergency expenses. HFLS has nearly 2,000 loans outstanding totaling more than $13.5 million. Learn more about HFLS by visiting hfls.org or calling 212-687-0188. Learn more about HFLS by visiting hfls.org or calling 212-687-0188. Visit our organization's pages on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/hflsnewyork/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/HebrewFreeLoan).

Contact
Naomi Borrebach, Hebrew Free Loan Society
***@hfls.org
End
Source:
Email:***@hfls.org Email Verified
Tags:Microfinance, Jewish nonprofit
Industry:Non-profit
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share