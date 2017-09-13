Kia dealer Brayleys launches scrappage scheme

Small car buyers in Middlesex, Hertfordshire and Oxfordshire can reduce emissions and save £2,000 with the Kia Scrappage Scheme from Brayleys

Brayleys operates three Kia dealerships, including one in Enfield.

-- Kia Motors (UK) has launched a Scrappage Scheme at Brayley Kia worth £2,000 to motorists wanting to trade-in a car that's over seven years old.Echoing Kia's marketing leading 7-year warranty, the new scheme guarantees the scrappage bonus on Kia's latest and cleanest small cars when any old car is traded in for destruction. The bonus is in lieu of all other offers on retail sales only and applies to the purchase of an all-new Picanto or Rio, which are Kia's lowest-emission models.Available immediately at Brayley Kia dealerships in Enfield, Harpenden and Oxford until the end of December 2017, Kia's seven-year switch scrappage scheme is simple and easy to understand. It applies to all versions of the Picanto and Rio models and is guaranteed as long as the buyer of the new car is also the owner of the car being scrapped.Kia's President and Chief Executive, Paul Philpott, said: "Our Picanto and Rio models have dramatically improved emission levels compared to their previous models, by as much as 73 grammes per kilometre. This means owners of cars over seven years old can now upgrade to the latest safety equipment, technology and comfort as well as helping reduce emissions generally and saving themselves a good amount of money in the process."Commented Paul Brayley, Managing Director of Brayleys Cars:"Kia's smallest and wcj cleanest models are already proving very popular but we expect the launch of this new scrappage scheme to encourage owners of older cars to take advantage of this attractive offer. It's a very simple process and our teams will complete all the necessary paperwork and arrange for old vehicles to be destroyed through regulated channels."With the Kia brand expecting to sell at least 4,500 Picanto and Rio models in the UK during the last quarter of 2017, its scrappage initiative could reduce COemissions by as much as 1.6 metric tonnes over a similar period of ownership, based on a new car replacing a seven-year old model. Older cars of any type are eligible for the scrappage bonus and could mean even better levels of emission reduction.