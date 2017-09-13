 
Horizon Church inaugural worship service scheduled for Sunday, September 24, 2017

Pastors Austin and Ashley Myers plant new church in Waukesha, Wis.
 
 
Austin, Ashley and Arya Myers
Austin, Ashley and Arya Myers
 
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Sept. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Horizon Church will launch its first worship service on Sunday, September 24, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. at Waukesha North High School Auditorium, 2222 Michigan Avenue, Waukesha, Wis.

Austin Myers, lead pastor along with his wife Ashley Myers, said, "We're planting a church so we can point people to Jesus.  Our hope is to give people a home where they can belong before they believe or even behave. We want people to find their hope in a person, not a place. We want people to find healing, so they can discover their purpose, by exploring how God has gifted them with the life he has given them.  And lastly, we want wcj to see people live in the hour they were born in to make an impact with the life God has given them. They do this by pointing other people to Jesus."

Austin and Ashley Myers, lead pastors, met at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla. in 2008, were married in 2010, and welcomed their daughter, Arya, into their family in 2015.

Austin Myers continued, "I've been asked 'why is Horizon Church different from others?' We're not trying to do anything different for the sake of being different. I think there is too much pressure in today's society to be 'different.' My hope is that we would be ourselves, and, by being who we are, would make us different so that we will be able to make a difference."

Horizon Church's mission is to reach people for Jesus and inspire them to live a life fully devoted to Jesus. Horizon Church's vision is help you find your home, hope, healing and hour.

For more information, contact Austin Myers, Lead Pastor, at 850-408-1746, email info@wearehorizonchurch.com and visit www.wearehorizonchurch.com.

Contact
Judi Murphy
Murphy Associates
***@marketingwithmurphy.com
End
Source:Horizon Church
Email:***@marketingwithmurphy.com Email Verified
