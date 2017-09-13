News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
SIU Carbondale School of Accountancy Appoints UHY Principal as New Board Chair
UHY LLP's David Hartley Appointed Board Chair to SIU Carbondale School of Accountancy Board of Advisors
Hartley, a certified public accountant and certified information systems auditor (CISA), received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from SIUC in 1991. He has remained actively involved in guiding the School of Accountancy and the College of Business by serving on the Accounting Circle for the SIUC School of Accountancy since 1999. In 1995, Hartley was instrumental in guiding the effort to revamp the school's IT audit curriculum.
"As an alumnus, it has been a rewarding experience assuring the School of Accountancy at SIUC provides its students with the cutting-edge knowledge and skills needed to succeed in the career world," says Hartley. "The SIUC School of Accountancy is among an elite group of accounting programs that are separately accredited by the AACSB, and its graduates are heavily recruited by employers in all fields within the profession, from Big 4 public accounting firms to government, nonprofits, and industry. The Board of Advisors is committed to maintaining that reputation of excellence.
The School of Accountancy's Board of Advisors at SIUC is comprised of accounting, auditing and tax executives from around the country who provide input to the accounting faculty, and serve as an asset to the education of developing accounting professionals.
At UHY Advisors MO, Inc., David focuses on delivering "Virtual CIO" technology and business consulting services to primarily middle market companies. He advises companies on a broad range of topics ranging from digital transformation and technology strategy to assessing cyber risks and implementing cybersecurity programs. Prior to joining UHY in 2015, David was VP & Chief Information Officer at Arch Coal, Inc., responsible for leading technology for the company from 2009 to 2015.
About UHY Advisors
UHY Advisors provides tax and advisory services to entrepreneurial and other organizations, principally those enterprises in the dynamic middle market. UHY LLP, a licensed CPA firm, provides audit and other attest services to publicly traded, privately owned and nonprofit organizations in a number of industry sectors. UHY Advisors, operating in an alternative practice structure with UHY LLP, forms one of the largest professional services firms in the US. While that scale might provide confidence for some clients, others tell us our greatest value is the way we bring these resources to bear to help address today's evolving business challenges. It's a philosophy we call "The Next Level of Service". To learn more visit www.uhy-us.com.
All of the above entities are members of Urbach Hacker Young International Limited ("UHYI"), a worldwide wcj network of independent professional services firms that provide audit, tax and advisory services around the globe. UHYI is ranked among the top international accountancy networks and a proud member in good standing of the Forum of Firms. Collectively, the US operating entities (UHY Advisors and UHY LLP) are the largest independent members of UHYI with significant participation, bringing the power of the international network to serve the individualized needs of US clients.
UHY Advisors, Inc. provides tax and business consulting services through wholly owned subsidiary entities that operate under the name of "UHY Advisors." UHY LLP is a licensed independent CPA firm that performs attest services in an alternative practice structure with UHY Advisors, Inc. and its subsidiary entities. UHY Advisors, Inc. and its subsidiary entities are not licensed CPA firms. UHY Advisors, Inc. and UHY LLP are US members of UHYI, a UK company, and form part of the international UHYI network of legally independent accounting and consulting firms. "UHY" is the brand name for the UHYI international network. Any services described herein are provided by UHY Advisors, Inc. and/or UHY LLP (as the case may be) and not by UHYI or any other member firm of UHYI. Neither UHYI nor any member of UHYI has any liability for services provided by other members.
Contact
Stephanie Widaman
***@blacktwigllc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse