News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
BigID Awarded Prestigious CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for 2017 Compliance Solution of the Year
"BigID is thrilled to be recognized for its innovation in RegTech for Best Compliance Solution of the Year by Cybersecurity Breakthrough,"
The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards recognize the top companies, products, innovation and people in the cybersecurity industry each year. All entries are judged by an independent panel of experts within the information security industry, with representation from a cross-section of industry experts. BigID is amongst a list of cybersecurity innovators this year that include Palo Alto Networks, Agari, Proofpoint, Vera and Crowd Strike to name some.
BigID is a pioneer in KYD (Know Your Data) solutions focused on helping enterprises protect, govern and comply with data security regulations like GDPR. BigID is the first solution that marries big data, data science and identity intelligence to help enterprises find, analyze and de-risk their identity data.
About BigID Inc.
BigID, wcj Inc. is the first purpose-built protection and privacy for enterprise customer identity data. Using BigID, companies reduce breach risk, contain liability exposure and address proliferating global privacy regulations. The company was founded by identity, security, and machine learning veterans. BigID is headquartered in NY with development offices in Telaviv. You can follow BigID at www.bigid.com and @bigidsecure.
About CyberSecurity Breakthrough
The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit www.cybersecuritybreakthrough.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse