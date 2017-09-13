BigID Awarded Prestigious CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for 2017 Compliance Solution of the Year

BigID

-- BigID Inc. (https://bigid.com/), a leader in enterprise data protection and privacy, has been recognized as the CyberSecurity Breakthrough compliance solution for the year for the company's innovation in data security and compliance. BigID helps enterprises find, analyze and de-risk personal data that organizations collect and process. In light of the recent Equifax breach, the BigID solutions equips enterprises a first of its kind solution for safeguarding and stewarding personal identifiable information and meet emerging privacy and data protection regulations like the EU GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) that can find companies up to four percent of their global revenue."BigID is thrilled to be recognized for its innovation in RegTech forby Cybersecurity Breakthrough,"said Dimitri Sirota, CEO and Co-Founder of BigID. "As many companies have learned, personal data is often the most valuable and vulnerable information in an enterprise for theft and misuse. As a result companies are facing an onslaught of new data protection regulations world-wide, like EU GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) that require novel approaches for securing sensitive information. This award is a tremendous validation for the innovation BigID has introduced for PII protection and compliance."The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards recognize the top companies, products, innovation and people in the cybersecurity industry each year. All entries are judged by an independent panel of experts within the information security industry, with representation from a cross-section of industry experts. BigID is amongst a list of cybersecurity innovators this year that include Palo Alto Networks, Agari, Proofpoint, Vera and Crowd Strike to name some.BigID is a pioneer in KYD (Know Your Data) solutions focused on helping enterprises protect, govern and comply with data security regulations like GDPR. BigID is the first solution that marries big data, data science and identity intelligence to help enterprises find, analyze and de-risk their identity data.BigID, wcj Inc. is the first purpose-built protection and privacy for enterprise customer identity data. Using BigID, companies reduce breach risk, contain liability exposure and address proliferating global privacy regulations. The company was founded by identity, security, and machine learning veterans. BigID is headquartered in NY with development offices in Tel­aviv. You can follow BigID at www.bigid.com and @bigidsecure.The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit www.cybersecuritybreakthrough.com