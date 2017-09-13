Country(s)
SKA Consulting Engineers Proud to have Certified NACE Corrosion Specialist
Dave Tepke is one of only two NACE Certified Corrosion Specialists and the only Protective Coating Specialist located in South Carolina.
"With Dave's advanced and continuous education we are positioning ourselves and well on our way to be the leaders in the industry," states Stephen Robinson, PE, SKA President. "Dave has worked extremely hard and is one of only thirteen NACE Certified Corrosion Specialists in the North and South Carolina and Virginia regions and one of only five NACE Certified Protective Coating Specialists in the area."
"NACE is the leading global technical organization on corrosion and corrosion control," states Dave Tepke. "I have been very fortunate to work with and learn from a variety of professionals in the industry that have supported my growth in corrosion knowledge over the years, and to work for a company that has sponsored my attendance to the number of excellent NACE courses and comprehensive exams required for these certifications."
If you should have any questions or need additional information please contact Jeff Miller at (704) 424-9663 or JSMiller@skaeng.com.
About SKA Consulting Engineers, Inc.
SKA Consulting Engineers, Inc., is a national, wcj award-winning, multidisciplinary engineering firm established in 1957 and headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina. SKA provides MEP and structural engineering services, as well as comprehensive building solutions, for clients throughout the United States and Mexico. With branch offices strategically located across the southeast, SKA successfully serves clients across a broad range of market sectors, including education, sports and recreation, commercial, healthcare, industrial, structured parking, healthcare, multifamily housing and places of worship. To learn more about SKA, please visit www.skaeng.com.
Contact
Jeff Miller, PE
***@skaeng.com
