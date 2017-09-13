National Non-profit Providing Support Programs To Lyme Disease Patients Announces Launch LymeBrave Foundation, Inc. offers resources and support programs to patients and caregivers. LymeBrave Foundation LANCASTER, Pa. - Sept. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- LymeBrave Foundation, Inc, a national non-profit organization based in Pennsylvania, has announced its formation and website launch featuring education, awareness, and support resources for Lyme disease patients and their caregivers. Focused on the patient and caregiver experience, the organization will provide educational information and awareness campaigns about Lyme and other tick-borne diseases, as well as various support programs.



Founder Susan Pogorzelski, a long-term Lyme disease patient, envisioned a central support center to help those living with Lyme disease heal from the emotional toll of chronic illness. Says Pogorzelski, "For five years, I've wanted to create a safe space in which those living with this disease could unpack the heavy emotions that often accompany chronic illness. I wanted a place where caregivers could find support tools to help them care for their loved ones without sacrificing themselves. I wanted a place where no one would feel alone on this journey."



LymeBrave Foundation is dedicated to providing support for Lyme patients and caregivers through their upcoming programs, including workshops, mentorship matching, and adult wellness grants. Additionally, the organization's education and awareness efforts are centered around bringing to light the experiences surrounding Lyme disease and the emotional impact of living with a chronic illness.



The LymeBrave wcj Foundation website contains educational information about Lyme disease and other tick-borne infections, support portals for patients and caregivers featuring toolkits, solutions for daily life with Lyme, and support resources, and online and offline awareness campaigns. Additional events and programs will be announced.



"LymeBrave Foundation was created by patients and caregivers for patients and caregivers with hope and healing in mind," says Pogorzelski. "We'll be here to help you stay strong. We'll remind you to always be brave."



LymeBraveFoundation, Inc is a national non-profit organization providing Lyme disease education and awareness while enriching patient and caregivers' lives through support and wellness programs. To learn more or to make a donation, please visit www.lymebravefoundation.org/ .



