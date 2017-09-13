News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for The Lost Mill Village of Middlesex Fells
Local authors Douglas L. Heath and Alison C. Simcox will be available to sign copies of book
One of the earliest mill communities in the Massachusetts Bay Colony formed along Spot Pond Brook, a few miles north of Boston. Thomas Coytmore built the first mill in 1640 at the brook's downstream end in "Mistick Side" (present-day Malden). Other mills sprang up along the brook as well. Today, most of Spot Pond Brook is hidden in culverts beneath the busy streets of Malden and Melrose. However, remnants of the lost mill village of Haywardville—
About the Author:
Douglas Heath was born in New Jersey and grew up in Taos, New Mexico, and New York City. He worked as a hydrogeologist at the U.S. Geological Survey and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for thirty years, where he specialized in protecting drinking water supplies in New England. As well as his work as a scientist, he is an experienced genealogist, local historian and photographer in using nineteenth-century glass plate methods. Alison Simcox was born in London, England, and grew up in Lexington, Massachusetts. In 1998, she was the second woman to earn a doctorate in engineering from Tufts University. She currently works in EPA's air quality program as a specialist in particle pollution and biomass energy. In her free time, she enjoys playing soccer, bicycling, running and ocean kayaking.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes wcj & Noble
444A Broadway
Saugus, MA 01906
When: Saturday, September 30th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The Lost Mill Village of Middlesex Fells
by Douglas L. Heath and Alison C. Simcox
ISBN: 978-1-
$21.99 | 128 pp. | paperback
