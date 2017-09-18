News By Tag
Annapolis Shakespeare Company announces new CONCERT AND CABARET SERIES
Annapolis Shakespeare Company's new CONCERT AND CABARET SERIES will feature a variety of live music styles and impactful intimate theatre.
OCTOBER 2017
The Great American Songbook, October 8, 2017 at 7:30pm is sure to be an evening of sensational music by favorites composers Jerome Kern, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, Richard Rodgers, Cole Porter, Harold Arlen and many more! Join Sally Boyett, ASC resident performers, and special guests for a night of music from the golden age of American song.
Poe... And All the Others, Oct. 23, 25, 30 and Nov. 1, 2017 at 7:30pm, is an original play by Tony Tsendeas starring Brian Keith MacDonald. The production takes a fascinating look at the man, Edgar Allan Poe, his poetry and the muse that inspired his prolific writing. ASC will present an encore performance (4 shows only) of last season's critically acclaimed new play. DCMetroTheaterArts praises MacDonald, who "plays a brilliantly anguished Poe."
Shenandoah Run, 'folk music with a kick,' graces ASC's Main Stage for the first time on October 29, 2017 at 7:30pm. Shenandoah Run is a folk ensemble from the Washington, DC area. Formed in 2011, the band blends traditional and contemporary folk music in a manner that appeals to a diverse audience. Their performances delight music lovers of all ages and they consistently play to large, enthusiastic crowds. Come to ASC for an evening of Americana!
Visit us at http://www.AnnapolisShakespeare.org
ASC's 2017-18 SEASON
MAIN STAGE
MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING by William Shakespeare and directed by Sally Boyett runs September 29 - October 29, 2017. Love is in the air in this fast, beautiful and fun production that will make 2 1/2 hours of Shakespearean verse seem like a great American musical in the style of 1950s retro glamour. A charming comedy exploring love and loss, this energetic performance is sure to have something for everyone. Join us at the Motel Messina in the Carribean for a delightfully fresh take on Shakespeare's most frequently performed comedy.
Much Ado About Nothing is performed in their new venue at 1804 West Street Suite 200, Annapolis, MD 21401.
A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens and directed by Tony Award nominee/Helen Hayes Award-winning director/ASC resident director Donald Hicken runs November 25 - December 31, 2017. A Christmas Carol is a world premiere adaptation of a traditional holiday favorite with the distinctive Annapolis Shakespeare Company flair.
Blithe Spirit by Noel Coward and directed by Sally Boyett runs January 26 - February 25, 2018. Experience what happens when a comfortable marriage in a peaceful English village is turned upside down by a seance and a visitor from the other side. Blithe Spirit is Noel Coward's comic masterpiece!
The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams and directed by Donald Hicken with Sally Boyett runs March 16 - April 15, 2018. The Glass Menagerie is a modern American classic of great tenderness, charm and beauty. Tennessee Williams' most personal work for the stage continues to fascinate audiences around the world.
Kiss Me Kate with Music and Lyrics by Cole Porter and directed by Sally Boyett runs May 4 - June 3, 2018. With romance, comedy, sophistication, and behind-the-scenes high jinks, Kiss Me Kate combines the irreverent humor of two brilliant writers: Cole Porter and William Shakespeare.
OUTDOOR PROGRAMMING
The Miser by Moliere runs May 15 - September 25, 2018. Moliere's Commedia-inspired masterpiece centering around the classic conflict between love and money. ASC's sixth annual production to be presented Tuesdays in the outdoor courtyard at Reynolds Tavern.
Love's Labour Lostby William Shakespeare and directed by Sally Boyett and Donald Hicken runs for three weekends in July 2018, Friday-Sunday at 7:30pm. Love's Labours Lost is a delightful comedy about young love with a surprise wcj ending, performed under the stars. The production is ASC's third annual epic outdoor Shakespeare!
TICKETS
Ticket prices range from $25-$60 with discounts for seniors, students and groups. FLEX PASS Season Subscriptions provide additional savings. Please call the box office at 410-415-3513 or visit AnnapolisShakespeare.org for ticket details.
WHEELCHAIR/SPECIAL ASSISTANCE
All performances are accessible for wheelchair patrons. Please call the box office to arrange any special seating needs.
ABOUT OUR NEW THEATRE
The new 8,102 square foot space includes a 125-seat Main Stage theatre, a 75-seat Cabaret space, an educational wing with classrooms and a large rehearsal hall, ample lobby space, and support facilities including dressing rooms and an administrative suite. The new space affords ample free parking immediately in front of and adjacent to the theatre.
ABOUT ASC
Annapolis Shakespeare Company (ASC) is a not-for-profit, professional theatre company engaging the community with bold, re-imagined, entertaining and accessible interpretations of Shakespeare and the classics. ASC is a proud member of Theatre Washington/Helen Hayes awards and the Shakespeare Theatre Association, an international association of theatres dedicated to producing Shakespeare's work. ASC is the only professional classical theatre in the region dedicated to a resident company model. Responding to these new initiatives and this major step forward for Annapolis Shakespeare Company, Sally Boyett further explains: "The new theatre will provide us the facility to suit our Broadway aesthetic and allow us the opportunity to move our work and our company to the next level and beyond in order to realize our vision to become the regional destination for Shakespeare and the classics."
Annapolis Shakespeare Company
Sally Boyett, Artistic Director
***@annapolisshakespeare.org
