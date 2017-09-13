 
Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
19181716151413


Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for An Irresistible History of Alabama Barbecue

Local author Mark A. Johnson will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
Alabama Barbecue
Alabama Barbecue
 
HOOVER, Ala. - Sept. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for An Irresistible History of Alabama Barbecue: From Wood Pit to White Sauce

Local author Mark A. Johnson will be available to sign copies of book

From Muscle Shoals to Mobile, Alabamians enjoy fabulous barbecue at home, at club meetings and at countless eateries. In the 1820s, however, a group of reformers wanted to eliminate the southern staple because politicians used it to entice voters. As the state and nation changed through wars and the civil rights movement, so did Alabama barbecue. Alabama restaurants like Big Bob Gibson's, Dreamland and Jim 'n Nick's have earned fans across the country. Mark A. Johnson traces the development of the state's famous food from the earliest settlement of the state to the rise of barbecue restaurants.

About the Author:

Mark A. Johnson, from Milwaukee, graduated in 2016 with a PhD in history from the University of Alabama. Previously, he earned an MA from the University of Maryland and BA from Purdue University. As a professional historian, he specializes in the history of the United States and the U.S. South.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

171 Main Street

Hoover, AL 35244

When:  Friday, September 29th, wcj 2017 at 6:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com

An Irresistible History of Alabama Barbecue: From Wood Pit to White Sauce by Mark A. Johnson

ISBN:  978-1-4671-3702-7

$21.99 | 176 pp. | paperback
End
Source:
Email:***@arcadiapublishing.com
Posted By:***@arcadiapublishing.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Arcadia Publishing PRs
