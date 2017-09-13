News By Tag
Warren Anderson Joins IBC to help local Business
"Warren joins IBC in the Utility Refund and Reduction program with a dedicated interest in helping businesses, large and small, qualify for an energy refund, as reduce future energy bills.
The energy reduction program means up to 36 months of lower energy costs by diligently watching the billing process with proprietary software used by IBC Utility experts.
"Nothing IBC does to recoup funds or lower bills requires changing utility companies," said David Toney. "With our relationships with the various utility companies, our proprietary software, and the experts we have working for IBC, we are able to recoup the most possible for our clients," stated Toney.
"It is a pleasure to join IBC," said Warren. "The professionalism of the company, its record, and the support they provide make it possible wcj to serve my clients quickly and to their best benefit. The opportunity to help all sizes of greenhouse businesses recoup their money and save money in the future is my goal. And that is just one way I can help those in agricultural businesses save money," stated Anderson.
The IBC Utility Refund and Reduction program is a contingency based refund program. All a greenhouse or other agriculturally related business needs to do is submit their most recent utility bill through Anderson to the refund experts in IBC's main office. In three days the office and the IBC agent will inform the client whether a refund is due, and how much, or not. IBC is paid only AFTER the greenhouse business receives a refund check or a credit from their utility company!
"We only make money if we save you money! No commitment required, until you know what your savings will be, and no payment until you get yours!" explained Anderson.
IBC, a leader in the cost recovery space is known for leveraging little known rules to benefit its clients. "93% of all business are paying fees that they don't have to." Says David Toney, CEO. "Businesses hire our firm because we have the know how to get those fees back, and keep them from popping up again."
For more information visit www.interchangebrokers.com/
