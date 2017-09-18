Annapolis Shakespeare Company opens new theatre and new season with MUCH ADO!

Annapolis Shakespeare Company opens inaugural season in new 125-seat theatre with Shakespeare's popular MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING.

Sally Boyett, Artistic Director

Annapolis Shakespeare Company

Sally Boyett, Artistic Director
Annapolis Shakespeare Company

by William Shakespeare and directed by Sally Boyett runs. Love is in the air in this fast, beautiful and fun production that will make 2 1/2 hours of Shakespearean verse seem like a great American musical in the style of 1950s retro glamour. A charming comedy exploring love and loss, this energetic performance is sure to have something for everyone. Join us at the Motel Messina in the Carribean for a delightfully fresh take on Shakespeare's most frequently performed comedy.is performed in their new venue at 1804 West Street Suite 200, Annapolis, MD 21401. The new 8,102 square foot space includes a 125-seat Main Stage theatre, a 75-seat Cabaret space, an educational wing with classrooms and a large rehearsal hall, ample lobby space, and support facilities including dressing rooms and an administrative suite. The new space affords ample free parking immediately in front of and adjacent to the theatre.ASC's 2017-18 Season continues withby Charles Dickens and directed by Tony Award nominee/Helen Hayes Award-winning director/ASC resident director Donald Hicken runsis a world premiere adaptation of a traditional holiday favorite with the distinctive Annapolis Shakespeare Company flair.by Noel Coward and directed by Sally Boyett runs. Experience what happens when a comfortable marriage in a peaceful English village is turned upside down by a seance and a visitor from the other side.is Noel Coward's comic masterpiece!by Tennessee Williams and directed by Donald Hicken with Sally Boyett runsis a modern American classic of great tenderness, charm and beauty. Tennessee Williams' most personal work for the stage continues to fascinate audiences around the world.with Music and Lyrics by Cole Porter and directed by Sally Boyett runs. With romance, comedy, sophistication, and behind-the-scenes high jinks,combines the irreverent humor of two brilliant writers: Cole Porter and William Shakespeare.by Moliere runs. Moliere's Commedia-inspired masterpiece centering around the classic conflict between love and money. ASC's sixth annual production to be presented Tuesdays in the outdoor courtyard at Reynolds Tavern.by William Shakespeare and directed by Sally Boyett and Donald Hicken runs for three weekends in, Friday-Sunday at 7:30pm.is a delightful comedy about young love with a surprise ending, performed under the stars. The production is ASC's third annual epic outdoor Shakespeare!Ticket prices range from $25-$60 with discounts for seniors, students and groups. FLEX PASS Season Subscriptions provide additional savings. Please call the box office ator visitfor ticket details.All performances are accessible for wheelchair patrons. Please call the box office to arrange any special wcj seating needs.Annapolis Shakespeare Company (ASC) is a not-for-profit, professional theatre company engaging the community with bold, re-imagined, entertaining and accessible interpretations of Shakespeare and the classics. ASC is a proud member of Theatre Washington/Helen Hayes awards and the Shakespeare Theatre Association, an international association of theatres dedicated to producing Shakespeare's work. ASC is the only professional classical theatre in the region dedicated to a resident company model. Responding to these new initiatives and this major step forward for Annapolis Shakespeare Company, Sally Boyett further explains: "The new theatre will provide us the facility to suit our Broadway aesthetic and allow us the opportunity to move our work and our company to the next level and beyond in order to realize our vision to become the regional destination for Shakespeare and the classics."