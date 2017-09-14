 
New Report Proposes a Step-Change in Sustainability Business Metrics to Safeguard Global Security

 
 
LONDON - Sept. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The Earth Security Report 2017 was launched today, providing a roadmap for global business to align its growth to the demands for social inclusion and environmental security that are defining the countries in which they operate, whilst navigating the risks and opportunities reflected in the wider Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) agenda.

The Report, produced by Earth Security Group,analyses the 'perfect storm' of environmental, social and governance pressures that are undermining global security and prosperity, visualised with data on 39 converging country pressures.It reveals that the exposure and impact of global industries to issues such as unemployment and pollution is now happening on a global scale and proposes practical changes that companies can make to link their production and consumption footprint to the sustainable growth of countries.

Supported by HSBC Bank and the Swiss Agency for Development and Co-operation, and with the endorsement of global outreach partners World Business Council for Sustainable Development and the International Chamber of Commerce, the Earth Security Report underlines the need for business to change its approach to align the impact of its operations to the needs of the societies in which they work.

Of the report's launch, Earth Security Group CEO, Alejandro Litovsky, noted, "This year's report marks a new milestone in our mission to align private sector growth with the sustainable development priorities of countries. The Earth Security Report 2017 redefines business metrics by putting forward a practical method for business and investors to define the actions that matter to their sustainable growth."

The use and value of the report was outlined by its key supporters; Zoe Knight, Group Head, HSBC Centre of Sustainable Finance HSBC commented "This report's clear and powerful analysis sets out both how to integrate ESG issues strategically and how to focus on SDG impacts that are material to economic growth. Crucially for SDG implementation, the Earth Security wcj Group has created a framework, which translates the aims set out by the goals into tangible metrics for corporates and investors."

Ambassador Pio Wennubst, Assistant Director General of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, noted "For those wishing to seriously penetrate the deep and dense forest of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the report is offering a practical approach for the private sector to part of the solution."

For more information on the report, and to download a copy: https://earthsecuritygroup.com/strategy-briefs/earth-secu...

The launch of the report in London is bolstered by New York Climate Week activities, and Earth Security Group CEO, Alejandro Litovsky will further outline the Report's findings at HSBC's Sustainable Finance Briefing in New York today.

Source:Earth Security Group
