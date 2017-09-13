 
Open Day Dubai - University Distance Learning UK

Open Days in Dubai, UAE for free consultation with an expert on distance and online undergraduate and postgraduate education options from the UK.
 
AL BARSHA, UAE - Sept. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Events Details

Who: Individuals interested in Online and Distance Learning.

What: Open Day (prior registration required)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Date: 30th September 2017

Where: Kempinski, Mall of the Emirates (MOE) – Valet Parking available

When: 10 am to 3 pm

Join us in Dubai, United Arab Emirates to discuss your higher education options with an expert consultant from Stafford Global. If you are looking for a Certificate, Diploma, Bachelor, Masters, MBA and/or Doctorate programme, Stafford can cater to your education requirements in the fields of business, management, marketing, HR, education, psychology and much more. The wide range of programme choices gives you the opportunity to earn a degree from one of the Top-Ranking UK institutions without taking a career break.For an immediate assessment of your eligibility, please bring a copy of your CV, Degree Certificate and Mark sheets.

Our partners:

University of Leicester (https://www.staffordglobal.org/university/leicester)

University of Northampton (https://www.staffordglobal.org/university/northampton)

University wcj of Nottingham (https://www.staffordglobal.org/university/nottingham)

University of Dundee (https://www.staffordglobal.org/university/dundee)

Edinburgh Napier University

To register for the above event, please visit the event registration page on our blog (http://blog.staffordglobal.org/).

Alternatively, speak to a consultant directly (https://www.staffordglobal.org/contact-form)by requesting a call back.

Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org

Source:
Email:***@staffordglobal.org
Tags:distance learning UAE, Distance Learning Courses
Industry:Education
Location:Al Barsha - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Subject:Events
