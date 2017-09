Open Day Dubai - University Distance Learning UK

Open Days in Dubai, UAE for free consultation with an expert on distance and online undergraduate and postgraduate education options from the UK.

--Who: Individuals interested in Online and Distance Learning.What: Open Day (prior registration required)Date: 30September 2017Where: Kempinski, Mall of the Emirates (MOE) – Valet Parking availableWhen: 10 am to 3 pmJoin us in Dubai, United Arab Emirates to discuss your higher education options with an expert consultant from Stafford Global. If you are looking for a Certificate, Diploma, Bachelor, Masters, MBA and/or Doctorate programme, Stafford can cater to your education requirements in the fields of business, management, marketing, HR, education, psychology and much more. The wide range of programme choices gives you the opportunity to earn a degree from one of the Top-Ranking UK institutions without taking a career break.University of Leicester ( https://www.staffordglobal.org/ university/leicester University of Northampton (https://www.staffordglobal.org/university/northampton)University wcj of Nottingham (https://www.staffordglobal.org/university/nottingham)University of Dundee (https://www.staffordglobal.org/university/dundee)Edinburgh Napier UniversityTo register for the above event, please visit the event registration page on our blog (http://blog.staffordglobal.org/)Alternatively, speak to a consultant directly (https://www.staffordglobal.org/contact-form)by requesting a call back.Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org