Open Day Dubai - University Distance Learning UK
Open Days in Dubai, UAE for free consultation with an expert on distance and online undergraduate and postgraduate education options from the UK.
Who: Individuals interested in Online and Distance Learning.
What: Open Day (prior registration required)
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Date: 30th September 2017
Where: Kempinski, Mall of the Emirates (MOE) – Valet Parking available
When: 10 am to 3 pm
Join us in Dubai, United Arab Emirates to discuss your higher education options with an expert consultant from Stafford Global. If you are looking for a Certificate, Diploma, Bachelor, Masters, MBA and/or Doctorate programme, Stafford can cater to your education requirements in the fields of business, management, marketing, HR, education, psychology and much more. The wide range of programme choices gives you the opportunity to earn a degree from one of the Top-Ranking UK institutions without taking a career break.For an immediate assessment of your eligibility, please bring a copy of your CV, Degree Certificate and Mark sheets.
Our partners:
University of Leicester (https://www.staffordglobal.org/
University of Northampton (https://www.staffordglobal.org/
University wcj of Nottingham (https://www.staffordglobal.org/
University of Dundee (https://www.staffordglobal.org/
Edinburgh Napier University
To register for the above event, please visit the event registration page on our blog (http://blog.staffordglobal.org/)
Alternatively, speak to a consultant directly (https://www.staffordglobal.org/
Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org
Media Contact
Stafford Global
9718001993
***@staffordglobal.org
End
