People of Polo has changed its name to Cymon Skinner Photography

-- People of Polo Ltd has changed its name to Skinner Photography Ltd, now branding itself as Cymon Skinner Photography. Why the name change? Polo photography is a passion of mine, but I cover other types of photography, including within the sport of polo.Cymon Skinner Photography covers weddings, portraits, events as well as polo event.Cymon Skinner from Skinner Photography said "I am also launching my new free online wedding consultancy service with a cost calculator, I have created a walkthrough guide helping you plan your wedding photos, click here for more informationMy goal is to fulfil my clients' photographic requirements every time with high-quality images while adding a touch of individual style giving a truly bespoke photographic service.One of my core strengths is to engage with clients, understanding their vision and combining my experience to produce inspired results. Whatever the demand, ranging from candid or in the moment shots to fully staged studio work covering individuals, large groups, corporate events, headshot, portfolio or weddings I can deliver.I have an eye wcj on the details with a sharp focus on a professional client-friendly service fulfilling their needs with a high-quality style driven outlook.To be the vision behind your image.I always supply an agreed scope of work and a contract ensuring you have no concerns. I will attend the appointment dressed smartly, cleanly shaven and presentable.I will professionally deliver quality and meaningful images to suit your requirements. I will help you choose the images you are looking for before the appointment allowing for a comfortable experience.My promise to you, the client is,To produce good quality pictures.I will conduct myself in a professional mannerI will uphold the reputation of the clientTo respect other Photographers who may be present and help where I canNot to over or under photograph an eventTo communicate during the appointment with you, the clientCheck out my new website at http://www.cymonskinner.photography