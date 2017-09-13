 
People of Polo has changed its name to Cymon Skinner Photography

 
 
EAST GRINSTEAD, England - Sept. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- People of Polo Ltd has changed its name to Skinner Photography Ltd, now branding itself as Cymon Skinner Photography. Why the name change? Polo photography is a passion of mine, but I cover other types of photography, including within the sport of polo.

Cymon Skinner Photography covers weddings, portraits, events as well as polo event.

Cymon Skinner from Skinner Photography said "To me, it makes sense to reflect a name that does not tie you into a single market. Albeit I fell in love with the sport of polo and the people involved it's was time to branch out and re-brand myself"

I am also launching my new free online wedding consultancy service with a cost calculator, I have created a walkthrough guide helping you plan your wedding photos, click here for more information

My goal is to fulfil my clients' photographic requirements every time with high-quality images while adding a touch of individual style giving a truly bespoke photographic service.

One of my core strengths is to engage with clients, understanding their vision and combining my experience to produce inspired results. Whatever the demand, ranging from candid or in the moment shots to fully staged studio work covering individuals, large groups, corporate events, headshot, portfolio or weddings I can deliver.

I have an eye wcj on the details with a sharp focus on a professional client-friendly service fulfilling their needs with a high-quality style driven outlook.

Mission Statement:

To be the vision behind your image.

I always supply an agreed scope of work and a contract ensuring you have no concerns. I will attend the appointment dressed smartly, cleanly shaven and presentable.

I will professionally deliver quality and meaningful images to suit your requirements. I will help you choose the images you are looking for before the appointment allowing for a comfortable experience.

My promise to you, the client is,

To produce good quality pictures.

I will conduct myself in a professional manner

I will uphold the reputation of the client

To respect other Photographers who may be present and help where I can

Not to over or under photograph an event

To communicate during the appointment with you, the client

Check out my new website at http://www.cymonskinner.photography.

Cymon Skinner Photography
***@cymonskinner.photography
