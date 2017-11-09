 
Industry News





Republic of Korea Military to discuss future milsatcom plans in London this November

South Korea joins the Global MilSatCom speaker line-up for the first time.
 
 
Visit www.globalmilsatcom.com/prlog for more info
 
LONDON, England - Sept. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- For the first time in its 19-year history, SMi Group's Global MilSatCom Conference & Exhibition will be featuring South Korea in its speaker line-up for this year's event.

With recent threats surging within the region, South Korea has instilled urgency in the race to perfect milsatcom systems to ensure overall robust defence capability. Commander of Defence Communication Command, Brigadier General Nag Jung Choi, will be presenting a keynote address on Day 3 of the conference to discuss the Direction of Future MilSatCom Programmes for the Republic of Korea Armed Forces. In this exclusive presentation, Brigadier General Choi will explore

·         how the Armed Forces are developing new milsatcom

·         utilizing C, Ku-Band and L-Band commercial satellites

·         working with international partners to manage satellite network threats

SMi's Group has recently released an updated agenda for the 19th Global MilSatCom 2017, taking place on 7-9 November in London. The full programme can be found on www.globalmilsatcom.com/prlog.

Now featuring a speaker line-up of over 50 defence satellite communications experts, the event programme has been curated to explore the growing demand to enhance SatCom capabilities and to discuss national strategies and requirements in this vital area of defence.

"This year's programme is inarguably the best and most international in the event's history," SMi Managing Director Dale Butler said. "Delegate numbers are up by 30% wcj and the event is looking to attract around 500 attendees this year, which will be a new record for the conference series."

The full roster of speakers and presentations can be found on www.globalmilsatcom.com/prlog.

For those interested to attend, registration is now live on the event website.

The final Early Bird discount of £100 for this conference will expire on 29 September.

19th Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition
7-9 November 2017
Park Plaza Riverbank Hotel, London, UK
www.globalmilsatcom.com/prlog

---ENDS---

Contact Information:

For queries on military bookings, contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk. For sponsorship and exhibition details, contact Alia Malick on amalick@smi-online.co.uk. For media enquiries contact Honey de Gracia on hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
