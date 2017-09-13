News By Tag
PaymentComponents Ltd announces its corporate identity rebranding and website redesign
PaymentComponents Ltd is launching its corporate identity rebranding, with a new logo, tagline and a redesigned website
Since the conception of PaymentComponents, our vision has been to act as a Perpetual Ideas & Implementation Technology "Factory", with a clear focus on empowering the next generation of Financial Services. It's no coincidence then, that we chose the symbol for "infinity" (∞) as the key inspiration for the new logo & tagline ("perpetual innovation"), directly aligning our corporate identity with our passion for continuous innovation.
Our rebranding is effective immediately, across all corporate materials and is exemplified in the redesigned corporate website with new images, colour palette and messaging.
The rebranding follows PaymentComponents continuous worldwide expansion. Since the beginning of 2017, the company has further grown the resellers / partners / integrators network with three new strategic partnerships (Infosistema, NETinfo, ADSI). We have also been pivotal in the adoption of Open Banking APIs & PSD2 by developing & deploying aplonAPI ™, the first fully operational, Open Banking API management platform in EU, which also powers one of the largest ACH in Nigeria.
PaymentComponents' wcj rebranding, is fully aligned, with our dynamic global growth and ongoing commitment to perpetual innovation, at the forefront of the FinTech (R)evolution.
About PaymentComponents PaymentComponents
PaymentComponents, is a rapidly growing technology company, with offices in London & Athens and clients across 5 continents, continuously innovating for the Financial Services sector. We are a unique amalgam, bonding over 25 years of experience & deep Financial Services understanding, expertise in developing mission critical Financial systems and the latest trends in FinTech innovation for Banks, Corporates and FinTechs.
Our solutions include Cash & Treasury Management for Corporates, Payment HUBs for banks and SWIFT / SEPA software libraries, effectively providing a "360 degrees" coverage of financial institutions' needs for payments.
Our latest product aplonAPI - "a PSD2 API Framework" - provides an agile & complete, PSD2 compliant, solution, empowering Financial Institutions to establish Open Banking services and actively participate in the FinTech (R)evolution.
We are trusted by hundreds of financial institutions & technology providers worldwide, including JPMorgan, Citigroup, Pictet, Credit Suisse, Computer Associates, Cognizant among others. http://www.paymentcomponents.com
