Conosco is a finalist in the Computing Security Excellence Awards
As finalist in the 'Best Place to Work in Security' category, Conosco was shortlisted due to the emphasis it places on security, both internally and for its clients. A significant portion of Conosco's resources and budget go towards ensuring the company takes every possible precaution and proactive protection.
Conosco aims to be a model organisation, setting an example to the wider industry, with security at the heart of everything they do. The company ensures that employees of all levels are well-briefed and confident in security. With knowledgeable security leadership, a culture of security has fed down to the entire company.
Conosco Senior Cybersecurity & Support Engineer Hylton Stewart says: "As a company, it's important for us to achieve and demonstrate the highest standards when it comes to the reliability and security of our processes and technology. Information Security is a responsibility of ALL employees, as well as all third parties and partners."
To ensure that security is a company-wide goal, Conosco conducts regular security awareness training, implements best-practice policies and procedures, and continues to research the latest software and tools to make systems more secure. The company also aims to transfer this expertise to benefit other businesses through their Conosco Advantage
Demonstrating Conosco's commitment to information security, the company has adopted and been certified against the latest ISO 27001:2013 framework. Conosco now officially subscribes to the global best practices for an information security management system.
The company now looks forward to the announcement of the award winners at a ceremony taking place at the Hilton London Tower Bridge on Thursday 23 November.
Conosco provides outsourced technology support, services and strategy to UK-based businesses. The company prides itself as a leader in the revolution of IT, in which technology support needs to meet businesses intelligence. Conosco believe that technology belongs in the boardroom, and all their services are delivered with business goals in mind.
https://www.conosco.com/
020 3507 0418
info@conosco.com
