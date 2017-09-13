ClaimVantage CEO, Leo Corcoran to Present at the 108th ICA Conference in San Diego this week

The ICA provides a forum for professionals to exchange ideas and discuss topics to transform the insurance industry

Sarah Courtney - ClaimVantage

***@claimvantage.com Sarah Courtney - ClaimVantage

-- ClaimVantage, a leading international technology provider of claim management software, will be present at the 108th Annual International Claim Association (ICA) Conference in San Diego this week. The ICA event will be held at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina from September 17th through 20th.Tracey Zinck, AVP, Claims at Disability RMS will present alongside ClaimVantage CEO, Leo Corcoran. They will address the Power of Claims Data, on September 19th at 10.15am, with a session entitled; ""It can Make you or Break you," Why the Claim Administration System is the Lifeblood of an Organization."ClaimVantage built its claims products on the Salesforce Force.com platform over the past six years. With Salesforce announcing, at Dreamforce 2016, the Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities being built into its core architecture, ClaimVantage has been able to leverage this technology to develop an analytical tool to deliver insight into the claims data stored in a client's claim system.Today, the analytical tool can be used against any of the claim data in the system. The system is interactive, encouraging the user to dive deeper into the data.The ICA was founded in 1909 to provide a forum for information exchange and a program of education, across a range of life, health and wcj claim issues, for professionals employed in health insurance companies, reinsurers, managed care companies, and TPAs.ClaimVantage will be sponsoring the opening reception on Sunday, September 17th, taking place on the Bayview Lawn at 6.30 pm. Eric Lake and Leo Corcoran will be exhibiting at the ClaimVantage booth throughout the 3-day event, so stop by to learn more about how technology and data capture is necessary to ensure accurate and efficient claim processing, as well as service and risk management excellence.ClaimVantage is the leading provider of cloud-based Life, Health and Absence claim management software solutions. The company, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, has a second office in Portland, Maine, and several global operations. ClaimVantage provides cloud-based, automated claims processing solutions that drive efficiency, accuracy, and productivity to a wide-range of insurance companies, Third Party Administrators (TPAs), and employers around the world, including two of the top three carriers in Canada, and four of the top ten carriers in the US.For more information about ClaimVantage, visit www.claimvantage.com.