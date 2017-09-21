News By Tag
EIE takes inner-city students to Cambridge University after an Oxford programme
Professor Chris Imafidon will again lead inner-city pupils and parents to the university of Cambridge as part of the ExcellenceinEducation.org.uk programme to raise aspiration of socially disadvantaged students from cities across the UK and abroad.
"In this programme, that has run for over 16 years, children from communities or schools of low university participation, pay nothing to attend the educational programme of lectures, tours and seminars by leading professors, mentors and scholars from the various wcj colleges of the University of Cambridge" according to Prof Chris Imafidon decribed by SKY TV as a champion of social mobility and education and praised by the British royal family for outstanding work in the community.
Pupils include students who set new records at GCSE and A-level exams this year. This includes 6-year Alesha; 11-year old Isreal Adeboga etc
Last week, a similar tour of talks and lectures were held for the group at the University of Oxford, and involved all 30 different colleges.
