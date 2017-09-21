 
News By Tag
* University Of Cambridge
* Professor Chris Imafidon
* University Of Oxford
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Kensington
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
22212019181716


EIE takes inner-city students to Cambridge University after an Oxford programme

Professor Chris Imafidon will again lead inner-city pupils and parents to the university of Cambridge as part of the ExcellenceinEducation.org.uk programme to raise aspiration of socially disadvantaged students from cities across the UK and abroad.
 
 
Professor Chris Imafidon addressing inner-city kids at Oxford University
Professor Chris Imafidon addressing inner-city kids at Oxford University
KENSINGTON, England - Sept. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Professor Chris Imafidon, a world renowned adviser to governments, presidents, monarchs and corporate leaders will again lead inner-city pupils, parents, teachers and other educational practitioners to the University of Cambridge as part of a two-day event of the ExcellenceinEducation.org.uk programme to mentor gifted students and raise aspiration of socially disadvantaged students from inner-city Greater London, Essex, Kent, and cities across the United Kingdom and abroad.

"In this programme, that has run for over 16 years, children from communities or schools of low university participation, pay nothing to attend the educational programme of lectures, tours and seminars by leading professors, mentors and scholars from the various wcj colleges of the University of Cambridge" according to Prof Chris Imafidon decribed by SKY TV as a champion of social mobility and education and praised by the British royal family for outstanding work in the community.
Pupils include students who set new records at GCSE and A-level exams this year. This includes 6-year Alesha; 11-year old Isreal Adeboga etc

Last week, a similar tour of talks and lectures were held for the group at the University of Oxford, and involved all 30 different colleges.

For more details

www.ExcellenceinEducation.org.uk

www.Imafidons.com

https://www.facebook.com/chris.imafidon.7/videos/17609411...

Media Contact
Hannah Rivers, MA (oxon)
07968285848
***@excellenceineducation.org.uk
End
Source:ExcellenceinEducation.org.uk
Email:***@excellenceineducation.org.uk Email Verified
Tags:University Of Cambridge, Professor Chris Imafidon, University Of Oxford
Industry:Education
Location:Kensington - London, Greater - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 21, 2017
Excellence in Education News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share