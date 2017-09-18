 
Paladion & Samsung SDS to participate at Infosec Intelligence Conclave 2017

Infosec Intelligence Conclave 2017 is scheduled on 12th - 13th October 2017 at Sheraton Grand, Bangalore, India
 
 
BANGALORE, India - Sept. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Global industry leaders for providing next generation Cyber Security solution companies Paladion and Samsung SDS will be participating at Infosec Intelligence Conclave 2017 on 12th – 13th October 2017 at Sheraton Grand, Bangalore, India. The Infosec Intelligence Conclave 2017 will gather 200+ industry leaders and best solution providers who aim to tackle the cyber security challenges and provide solutions for today and tomorrow and also the best practices approach to Cyber Security Resilience.

The summit is honored with renowned industry speakers like Shivkumar Pandey, CISO, BSE LTD, Prof Dr. Triveni Singh, ADDL SP, Special Task Force ,UP POLICE, Venkatesh Subramaniam , GLOBAL CISO, Ocwen Financial Solutions, Niranjan K Ramakrishnan, CIO, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Sunil Varkey, CISO, WIPRO, Sumit Dhar , CISO , Edgeverve ( Infosys) and many more.

The event is also supported with various partners and supporting associations like EC Council as our training partner, Govt Of Karnataka as Supporting Partner, Information Systems Security Association (ISSA), Computer Socity Of India (CSI), Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), Chartered International Institute Of Security & Crisis Management (CIISM) , ISC Bangalore Chapter

Our Gold Partner Paladion Quotes: "It our honor to be a part of the Infosec Intelligence Conclave 2017 organized in Bangalore and an event that is attended by some of the sharpest minds in the realm of IT and information security. The conclave offers us the perfect dais to discuss and address the current and future threats within the digital domain, especially in the wake of the recent large-scale cyberattacks. The biggest challenge for us, today, is that we have to continually identify and fix prevailing vulnerabilities, while a cyber attacker only needs to find the one that we've missed. Cybersecurity in this age of interconnectivity leaves no room for errors, for loopholes, for setting aside a problem for another time. Proactive detection and resolutions have to be our keywords; we just cannot afford to slip up. At the summit Paladion wcj we will be showcasing our Next Gen Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service. This fully managed offering will get you cost-effective results by leveraging our leading big data analytics and incident response platform".

Our Silver Partner Samsung SDS Quotes: "Today, mobility is one of the top priorities for enterprises as they are trying their best to accommodate services as much as possible into Mobility. With these there are challenges how to guarantee security while to increase convenience. At the Infosec Intelligence conclave 2017, Samsung SDS India will be showcasing their Mobile Security Solutions - Nexsign (Biometric Authentication – Fingerprint, Face, Voice and Iris) & EMM (Enterprise Mobility Management) on how these challenges can be addressed to make Mobility adoption successful".

The key highlights of the conference include 30+ speakers, 250+ delegates, 15+ partners, 150+ B-B Meetings. With all the best features included, this summit will is definitely going to be the talk of the town for all the cyber security professionals. The delegates will learn about the latest cyber security concepts with our renowned security experts during interactive Panels & Round Table discussions. The solution providers will get a chance to showcase their innovative products and meet their prospects.

If you wish to showcase your innovative products then contact us today to discuss about the customized packages with various benefits. You can reach me samantha@exploreexhibitions.com (mailto:samantha@exploreexhibitions.com) or +91 7022871384 or visit www.exploreexhibitions.com/infosec

