News By Tag
Industry News
Country(s)
Industry News
Mark Bermingham, VP Marketing & Business Development, SnoopWall to Speak at TKG's Event
For further details, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
About Mark Bermingham
Mark has more than 20 years of experience developing sales, marketing and business growth strategies having served in senior sales, marketing and product management roles at numerous high-tech firms. Mark is well seasoned at building out product, marketing and channels in an accelerated fashion for SnoopWall's potential Public Markets future (as predicted by Owler). He oversees all aspects of SnoopWall's global marketing efforts, including global channel and partner expansion programs, marketing, and strategic growth initiatives bringing a wealth of experience in go-to-market and marketing strategy, product marketing and positioning, public relations and analyst relations. Mark evangelizes security to link market opportunity with developmental priorities to meet today's accelerating security challenges. He most recently held a global senior marketing leadership role with wcj Kaspersky Lab's global marketing organization. Mark is a graduate of UCLA's Anderson School.
About SnoopWall
SnoopWall is the world's first breach prevention security company delivering a suite of network, mobile and app security products as well as cloud-based services protecting all computing devices from prying eyes and new threats through patented counterveillance cloaking technology. SnoopWall secures mission critical and highly valuable confidential information behind firewalls with our award winning patented NetSHIELD appliances and with WinSHIELD on windows and MobileSHIELD on Google Android and Apple iOS mobile devices with next generation technology that detects and blocks all remote control, eavesdropping and spying. SnoopWall's software products and hardware appliances are all proudly made in the U.S.A.
Event Synopsis:
Cybersecurity risk remains a top challenge for organizations worldwide, particularly punctuated by the recent massive wide-scale cyberattack involving a ransomware known as "WannaCry". The attack – which caused significant operational disruption, damage to numerous organization's reputation, financial loss and unwanted exposures – has been considered as the largest ransomware infestation so far, affecting thousands of organizations and a wide range of industry sectors across the globe.
Cybersecurity risk cannot be entirely eliminated, but can be mitigated with a balanced, well-informed and proper risk management processes.
This course offers an overview of the latest trends and best practices with respect to cybersecurity risk management. A panel of key thought leaders and practitioners organized by The Knowledge Group will also discuss the principles and framework of a risk management program that concentrates on cybersecurity related threats and vulnerability.
Key topics include:
· Latest Threats in Cybersecurity
· Cybersecurity Risk Management Framework
· Risk Assessment Methodologies
· Identifying and Modeling Cybersecurity Risks
· Regulatory Enforcement
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
Contact
The Knowledge Group
***@theknowledgegroup.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse