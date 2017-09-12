News By Tag
The Toronto Etsy Street Team Presents the Fourth Annual Etsy: Made in Canada on Sat. September 23rd
The fourth annual Etsy: Made in Canada returns to Toronto on Saturday, Sept. 23 at MaRS Discovery District from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Join the celebration of craftsmanship, hand-makers and vintage sellers from the GTA's own backyard.
"Etsy: Made in Canada continues to play a key role in defining the Canadian maker movement. With 39 communities across Canada participating and more sellers than ever before, it's clear that this event is continuing to grow and flourish," said Erin Green, Managing Director, Etsy Canada. "It's a space that allows shoppers to find handmade products they won't find elsewhere, while encouraging wcj meaningful connections between makers and buyers."
Organized by a collaborative team of Etsy Team Captains and volunteers Toronto's Etsy Teams transforms the MaRSDD Atrium into a marketplace bursting with uniquely handcrafted goods and vintage treasures. There's something for everyone including clothing and accessories, home décor, vintage finds, and lots of items for kids and baby. Craftoholics and gift-finders can also get their DIY on with workshops led by the Etsy makers and learn about the process behind each makers' craft.
"This is our fourth year participating in Etsy: Made in Canada and it has become an important platform to cultivate and celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit of our makers, as well as encourage our community to shop and support local," said Ele Willoughby, Team Captain, Toronto Etsy Street Team, Etsy: Made in Canada marketplace.
For more information about Toronto's Made in Canada marketplace visit The Toronto Etsy Street Team Blog: https://torontoetsystreetteam.blogspot.ca/
More information on all participating vendors and markets across Canada can be found at Etsy.com/MadeinCanada and year-round on Etsy.com.
Media Contact
Emma Smith
torontoetsyst@
