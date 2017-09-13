Startup Crescent Door Works Earns Top Window and Door Industry Innovation Award Crescent Door Works Wins 2017 Top Crystal Achievement Award Honor Alongside Industry Veterans With Its First Product Release, BOSS Jamb Reinforcements™ 1 2 3 4 Boss Jambs, strike and hinge components Boss Jamb cross section Boss Jamb reinforcement fitment 2017 CAA Award NEW ORLEANS - Sept. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Startup door component developer Crescent Door Works first product offering has won Window & Door Magazine's Crystal Achievement Award for Most Innovative Door Component. The company got back to the basics of residential home security with its winner, BOSS Jamb Reinforcements™ - a forced entry resistant hardware system built into exterior wood and vinyl door jambs.



Jambs are door frame components doors swing from on one side, and lock into on the other. Their connection to a home's basic security needs seem obvious. However, the residential exterior jambs supplied by manufacturers today are not required to meet any basic tests of resistance to forced entry.



As Crescent Door Works owner, Brian Knight, points out, "the FBI's annual Uniform Crime Report shows the U.S. averaged one million forced entry burglaries yearly over the past 5 years. That's a big need and a market opportunity for us, not counting new construction and remodels that will be motivated to look at our product rather than softwood wcj jambs. We're looking forward to welcoming in manufacturing partners and investors interested in scaling the BOSS Jamb system."



The product's chief design advantages are the rectangular shaped steel and vinyl tube reinforcements placed in the vulnerable hinge and locking areas. Specialized screws anchor these to a home's framing. Because the reinforcements are built inside, as opposed to resting on the surface, the jambs are smooth and natural in appearance. Even the screw holes are predrilled behind the weatherstripping so all hardware stays out of sight.



BOSS Jamb Reinforcements™ exceed the performance requirements of the highest grade of resistance to forced entry as described in the ASTM Standard F476-14. Knight says, "When we designed the system we were thinking of not just the kicks and blows dealt by a human assault to a door assembly, but even natural events such as high velocity winds. We'll do much more testing in that area as we move forward. Our jambs, we think, will be the performance model all residential jambs follow in the future."



Cresent Door Works, LLC is a door component developer and supplier based in New Orleans, Louisiana. Founded in 2011, it is chiefly engaged in the innovation, production, and installation of specialized entryway millwork.



Contact

Brian Knight

(504) 610-6984

bknight@bossjambs.com



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12665053/1

https://www.prlog.org/ 12665053/2

https://www.prlog.org/ 12665053/3

