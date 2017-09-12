News By Tag
Traveling to a New America - Reading & Discussion/Taos, Mexico
After the reading, a group of members of the audience gathered around for an in-depth discussion about their feelings about the direction and state of life of America.
Some of the comments of the reading and discussions that followed the reading were as follows:
"I was deeply moved by your talk. It resonated on many levels".
"It was inspiring and challenging. The wcj author is a combination of Ralph Waldo Emerson, Bernie Sanders, Karl Marx, the Buddha, Ralph Nader, and Walt Whitman."
"I enjoyed your presentation, especially your optimism and dedication. I am inspired to remain optimistic in these changing times."
This year and next, the author is traveling to towns and cities all across America, meeting people, giving readings and talks, under the banner of "Traveling to a New America".
James Hilgendorf is a filmmaker, speaker, poet, and the author of ten non-fiction books that are opening the way to a new vision of ourselves, a new dream of America, a new religion for the world.
Of the book, "A New Myth for America", one reviewer wrote:
"I do believe a book like 'A New Myth for America' can not only spark an important dialogue in the world, but help us to look at the future with more hope, because we know that all is not lost." - Cyrus Webb, "Conversations Book Club"
For more information about the author and his books, or to arrange a talk and reading, see his website at: http://www.jameshilgendorf.org
You can follow the journey on Facebook at:
http://www.facebook.com/
