Traveling to a New America - Reading & Discussion/Taos, Mexico

 
 
Taos, New Mexico Reading, "A New Myth for America
EL CERRITO, Calif. - Sept. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- This past weekend, "Traveling to a New America" and James Hilgendorf came to Taos, New Mexico, where the author presented a reading from one of his books, "A New Myth for America".  The book reading was held at SOMOS - Society of the Muse of the Southwest.

After the reading, a group of members of the audience gathered around for an in-depth discussion about their feelings about the direction and state of life of America.

Some of the comments of the reading and discussions that followed the reading were as follows:

"I was deeply moved by your talk.  It resonated on many levels".

"It was inspiring and challenging.  The wcj author is a combination of Ralph Waldo Emerson, Bernie Sanders, Karl Marx, the Buddha, Ralph Nader, and Walt Whitman."

"I enjoyed your presentation, especially your optimism and dedication.  I am inspired to remain optimistic in these changing times."

This year and next, the author is traveling to towns and cities all across America, meeting people, giving readings and talks, under the banner of "Traveling to a New America".

James Hilgendorf is a filmmaker, speaker, poet, and the author of ten non-fiction books that are opening the way to a new vision of ourselves, a new dream of America, a new religion for the world.

Of the book, "A New Myth for America", one reviewer wrote:

"I do believe a book like 'A New Myth for America' can not only spark an important dialogue in the world, but help us to look at the future with more hope, because we know that all is not lost." - Cyrus Webb, "Conversations Book Club"

For more information about the author and his books, or to arrange a talk and reading, see his website at: http://www.jameshilgendorf.org

You can follow the journey on Facebook at:

http://www.facebook.com/NewDreamOfAmerica
Source:James Hilgendorf
Email:***@comcast.net Email Verified
