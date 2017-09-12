Brazil a Blockchain Leader in Latin America - Markswell Coelho Country Manager

ABES Conference 2017- Brazil

-- Blockchain of Things, Inc., the leading provider of rapid Bitcoin blockchain integration via its Catenis Enterprise™ web API services platform, announced today that Markswell Coelho has joined its growing international team.The announcement coincides with Blockchain of Things' participation and keynote address at the Brazilian Association of Software Companies (ABES) conference 2017. ABES is holding its annual event at São Paulo's World Trade Center to a sold-out audience of the countries most respected software companies. The major theme of the conference is IoT and Blockchains.Markswell Coelho joins Blockchain of Things as the Country Manager of Brazil, the largest country in Latin America. With more than 15 years of experience, he has been directing technology, business operations, and leading Business development initiatives, with a special focus on the financial industry."Besides growing our local chain of partners and establishing a presence within wcj startup ecosystems, I will focus on expanding the utilization of Catenis Enterprise for the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and education verticals. "- comments Mr. Coelho.Mr. Coelho holds an Executive MBA from Insper and has held prominent positions in the technology field for the last 15 years. His past positions include Country Manager for DUX Group, Country Manager for Arista Networks, and Sales Manager for Oracle."We are excited to bring Markswell Coelho to our team, he brings the skills and experience needed to help us grow our presence in Brazil as our demand has significantly increased over the last months." - Sergio Fabossi, VP Business Development - LATAM.will happen on September 18, 2017, Monday, at the WTC Events Center, located in Avenida das Nações Unidas, 12551 - 3º Andar, São Paulo, SP, Brazil.Formed in 2015, BCoT is a leader in blockchain technology. BCoT's Catenis Enterprise™ platform offers a web services layer for rapid Bitcoin blockchain integration, to simplify and accelerate secure global peer-to-peer edge device messaging, digital asset control, and recording of permanent data. The company is headquartered in New York City, New York.For more information, please visit