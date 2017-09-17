 
News By Tag
* Dr Jonathan Wilhelm
* Sports Chiropractic
* USA Olympic Bobsled Skeleton
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bozeman
  Montana
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
18171615141312

Dr. Jonathan Wilhelm Celebrates Successful Season Working with USA Olympic Bobsled Skeleton

Dedicated to performing optimally and staying healthy the USA Bobsled Skeleton National Team brought Bozeman Chiropractor Dr. Jonathan Wilhelm onto their medical team for their 2016 – 2017 season.
 
 
Dr. Jon Wilhelm at the Bobsled Skeleton track in Igls, Austria
Dr. Jon Wilhelm at the Bobsled Skeleton track in Igls, Austria
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Dr Jonathan Wilhelm
Sports Chiropractic
USA Olympic Bobsled Skeleton

Industry:
Health

Location:
Bozeman - Montana - US

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Sept. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Elite athletes generally realize the benefits a professional, skilled and highly motivated Sports Chiropractor can have on helping them recover and keeping them healthy and in the much-more-than valuable area of optimizing their performance.  The USA Bobsled Skeleton National teams are no exception.  Bozeman Chiropractor Dr. Jonathan Wilhelm, deeply experienced in sports medicine and performance therapy, recently announced completing a very fulfilling 2016 -2017 season with the team, a position which saw him travel and work with USABS in the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, Austria and South Korea.

Team USA Bobsled Skeleton raced to 69 total medals across six bobsled and skeleton tours during the 2016-2017 season.  Highlights included overall women's bobsled title and gold medal at 2018 Olympic track in PyeongChang, South Korea for Jamie Greubel Poser, five world cup top finishes and world championship gold for pilot Elana Meyers Taylor, and three crystal globes for the legendary Steven wcj Holcomb, taking second in the overall two-man bobsled standings and third in four-man bobsled and combined overall.  In men's skeleton, Matt Antoine was Team USA's most consistent performer, recording top-10 finishes in every race and taking two medals in the first two World Cup races of the season.  Annie O'Shea was Team USA's top women's skeleton overall finisher in 10th. O'Shea finished in the top-10 in four World Cup races this season, while teammate Kendall Wesenberg earned the silver medal in a fabulous race at St. Moritz, Switzerland and finished 13th overall.

"I am so proud to serve such a great organization and group of athletes as part of a multi-disciplinary medical team," commented Dr. Wilhelm.  "USA Bobsled Skeleton has been so good to me and I work hard every day on tour to give them my finest so these athletes can perform at their very best."

Dr. Wilhelm is the owner of Pro Chiropractic, who offer the top-rated chiropractic clinics in Bozeman and Belgrade Montana.  Pro Chiropractic specialize in sports medicine, spinal injury and family care.  Dr. Wilhelm is a Certified Chiropractic Sports Physician (CCSP®) and Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS®), holds a Master's Degree in Sports Science & Rehabilitation, a Graston IASTM Therapy Advanced Certification, and is both Whiplash and Brain Injury Certified and Dynamic Taping and Functional Movement Certified.

For more information, be sure to visit http://www.prochiromt.com.
End
Source:Pro Chiropractic
Email:***@prochiromt.com Email Verified
Phone:(406) 388-9915
Tags:Dr Jonathan Wilhelm, Sports Chiropractic, USA Olympic Bobsled Skeleton
Industry:Health
Location:Bozeman - Montana - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 17, 2017
ProChiropractic, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share