Dr. Jonathan Wilhelm Celebrates Successful Season Working with USA Olympic Bobsled Skeleton
Dedicated to performing optimally and staying healthy the USA Bobsled Skeleton National Team brought Bozeman Chiropractor Dr. Jonathan Wilhelm onto their medical team for their 2016 – 2017 season.
Team USA Bobsled Skeleton raced to 69 total medals across six bobsled and skeleton tours during the 2016-2017 season. Highlights included overall women's bobsled title and gold medal at 2018 Olympic track in PyeongChang, South Korea for Jamie Greubel Poser, five world cup top finishes and world championship gold for pilot Elana Meyers Taylor, and three crystal globes for the legendary Steven wcj Holcomb, taking second in the overall two-man bobsled standings and third in four-man bobsled and combined overall. In men's skeleton, Matt Antoine was Team USA's most consistent performer, recording top-10 finishes in every race and taking two medals in the first two World Cup races of the season. Annie O'Shea was Team USA's top women's skeleton overall finisher in 10th. O'Shea finished in the top-10 in four World Cup races this season, while teammate Kendall Wesenberg earned the silver medal in a fabulous race at St. Moritz, Switzerland and finished 13th overall.
"I am so proud to serve such a great organization and group of athletes as part of a multi-disciplinary medical team," commented Dr. Wilhelm. "USA Bobsled Skeleton has been so good to me and I work hard every day on tour to give them my finest so these athletes can perform at their very best."
Dr. Wilhelm is the owner of Pro Chiropractic, who offer the top-rated chiropractic clinics in Bozeman and Belgrade Montana. Pro Chiropractic specialize in sports medicine, spinal injury and family care. Dr. Wilhelm is a Certified Chiropractic Sports Physician (CCSP®) and Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS®), holds a Master's Degree in Sports Science & Rehabilitation, a Graston IASTM Therapy Advanced Certification, and is both Whiplash and Brain Injury Certified and Dynamic Taping and Functional Movement Certified.
For more information, be sure to visit http://www.prochiromt.com.
