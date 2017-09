Dr. Jonathan Wilhelm Celebrates Successful Season Working with USA Olympic Bobsled Skeleton

Dedicated to performing optimally and staying healthy the USA Bobsled Skeleton National Team brought Bozeman Chiropractor Dr. Jonathan Wilhelm onto their medical team for their 2016 – 2017 season.

Dr. Jon Wilhelm at the Bobsled Skeleton track in Igls, Austria

-- Elite athletes generally realize the benefits a professional, skilled and highly motivated Sports Chiropractor can have on helping them recover and keeping them healthy and in the much-more-than valuable area of optimizing their performance. TheNational teams are no exception. Bozeman Chiropractor, deeply experienced in sports medicine and performance therapy, recently announced completing a very fulfilling 2016 -2017 season with the team, a position which saw him travel and work with USABS in the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, Austria and South Korea.Team USA Bobsled Skeleton raced to 69 total medals across six bobsled and skeleton tours during the 2016-2017 season. Highlights included overall women's bobsled title and gold medal at 2018 Olympic track in PyeongChang, South Korea for, five world cup top finishes and world championship gold for pilot, and three crystal globes for the legendary, taking second in the overall two-man bobsled standings and third in four-man bobsled and combined overall. In men's skeleton,was Team USA's most consistent performer, recording top-10 finishes in every race and taking two medals in the first two World Cup races of the season.was Team USA's top women's skeleton overall finisher in 10th. O'Shea finished in the top-10 in four World Cup races this season, while teammateearned the silver medal in a fabulous race at St. Moritz, Switzerland and finished 13th overall."I am so proud to serve such a great organization and group of athletes as part of a multi-disciplinary medical team," commented Dr. Wilhelm. "USA Bobsled Skeleton has been so good to me and I work hard every day on tour to give them my finest so these athletes can perform at their very best."Dr. Wilhelm is the owner of Pro Chiropractic, who offer the top-rated chiropractic clinics in Bozeman and Belgrade Montana. Pro Chiropractic specialize in sports medicine, spinal injury and family care. Dr. Wilhelm is a Certified Chiropractic Sports Physician (CCSP®) and Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS®), holds a Master's Degree in Sports Science & Rehabilitation, a Graston IASTM Therapy Advanced Certification, and is both Whiplash and Brain Injury Certified and Dynamic Taping and Functional Movement Certified.For more information, be sure to visit http://www.prochiromt.com